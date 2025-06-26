Djordje Mihailovic Named to Team of the Matchday for Standout Performance in Shutout Victory over LA Galaxy

June 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Colorado Rapids midfielder Djordje Mihailovic was named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday after opening the scoring against LA Galaxy in the Rapids' eventual 2-0 shutout result against the 2024 MLS Cup champions. The Designated Player finished the night with 90 minutes played and his eighth goal of the season.

After a two-hour rain delay at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, it was up to the Rapids to set the tone in their fortress against the Western Conference foe that knocked them out of the 2024 playoff run. Mihailovic put the pressure onto Galaxy early, combining with Rafael Navarro on a through-ball assist that was called offside, then nearly connected with defender Sam Vines minutes later when Vines and Mihailovic both found themselves two-on-one with the LA goalkeeper.

Colorado broke through the dam in the 24th minute when Vines collected a pass to the left of the box from Oliver Larraz, took a touch and sent a curling cross into the center of the box. Mihailovic headed the ball home without hesitation to put the Rapids up early and collect his 11th goal contribution of the season.

The Rapids would strike again quickly when Ted Ku-DiPietro and Calvin Harris connected on the opposite side of the box, Harris coolly finishing a low, far-post shot in the 28th minute.

"It was renewed energy from key guys as well," said Head Coach Chris Armas after the match. "The group came back. They all knew that it was a tough opponent coming in that's also looking for points. A team that got the better of us last year. So, you never quite know how it can go. I thought the guys really stepped on the field with the right mentality, I thought we set the team up the right way, and, like my father always said, 'you guarantee nothing in life, you have to earn it. You have to earn it.' I think the guys earned three points tonight, but yes, the energy was there. I think we saw an energetic team in the first half, and we have to bottle that up and that should be our standard."

The Rapids will face a quick turnaround to take on New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 5:30 PM MT.

Team of the Matchday - Matchday 20

F: Ramiro Enrique (ORL), Sam Surridge (NSH), Milan Iloski (SD)

M: Bongi Hlongwane (MIN), Evander (CIN), Eduard Atuesta (ORL), Anders Dreyer (SD)

D: Lukas Engel (CIN), Michael Boxall (MIN), Andrés Herrera (CLB)

GK: John Pulskamp (SKC)

Coach: Mikey Varas (SD)

Bench: Sean Johnson (TOR), Anthony Markanich (MIN), Manu García (SKC), Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Cristian Espinoza (SJ), Marco Pašalić (ORL), Jacen Russell-Rowe (CLB), Bruno Damiani (PHI), Chicho Arango (SJ)







