Crew Outdistance Atlanta 3=1

June 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Columbus Crew won, 3-1 against Atlanta United FC at Lower.com Field on Wednesday, June 25.

The Black & Gold's 34 points through 19 matches rank fourth in the Eastern Conference and sixth in the Supporters' Shield. The total is the Club's fourth-most points through 19 matches since 2004 when MLS eliminated overtime.

1. 2010 - 37 points (11-4-4)

2. 2024 - 36 points (10-3-6)

3. 2020 - 35 points (10-4-5)

4. 2025 - 34 points (9-3-7)

5. 2023 - 31 points (9-6-4)

2008 - 31 points (9-5-3)

The Club is undefeated at Lower.com Field in 2025 (6-0-4). Over the past 60 home matches across all competitions, the Black & Gold have won 37 and only lost six contests (17 draws), dating back to the 2023 season. The Crew have also only lost five of their past 45 MLS regular season home matches (28-5-12).

Additionally, the Crew have recorded 28 home wins since the 2023 MLS regular season (12 in 2023; 10 in 2024; six in 2025), surpassing LAFC for the most in that timespan.

Tonight the Crew extended their home unbeaten streak against Atlanta to four matches (3-0-1). The Black & Gold have outscored Atlanta 12-4 during that stretch.

With three goals, Columbus has registered a league-best 52 multiple-goal games in MLS play (21 in 2023; 21 in 2024; 10 in 2025) since Wilfried Nancy took the helm in 2023. It is also the fourth time the Crew have scored two or more goals in the first half this season, including the past two matches.

Defender Andrés Herrera registered the Black & Gold's opening goal in the 23rd minute of the match, his first of the season and second career.

Midfielder Dylan Chambost provided the through ball to Herrera's score to improve to a team-best seven, currently tied for fifth in MLS.

Forward Jacen Russell-Rowe scored the Crew's second and third goals of the night in the 32nd and 42nd minute of the match, respectively, to increase his season total to a career-best seven.

Russell-Rowe earned his first career brace and joins Forward Diego Rossi (twice) among Crew players to reach the mark in games this year.

Midfielder Daniel Gazdag registered the assist on Russell-Rowe's first goal, his second in as many matches and fourth overall in 2025 (two with the Philadelphia Union).

Rossi provided the assist to the 22-year-old's second goal for a team-high 13th goal contribution this season (nine goals, four assists).

Columbus Crew Midfielder Max Arfsten and Forward Diego Rossi were among the 26 players honored today as Major League Soccer unveiled the complete roster for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game.

Arfsten earned his first MLS All-Star designation while Rossi received his fourth, the most of all players on the 2025 MLS All-Star roster after earning the distinction in back-to-back seasons for the first time of his career.

Both Arfsten and Rossi were among the selections made by 2025 MLS All-Star and Austin FC Head Coach Nico Estévez.

Tonight's attendance was a sellout of 20,420. The Crew, at Lower.com Field, have sold out 42 of the last 44 MLS home matches, including 35 consecutive regular home matches from 2024-2025.

The Crew face the Philadelphia Union on Sunday, June 29 at Lower.com Field [6 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union

MLS Regular Season

Sunday, June 29 - 6 p.m. ET - Lower.com Field

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)

Tickets: columbuscrew.com/tickets







