LA Galaxy Fall 2-0 to Colorado Rapids on Wednesday Night

June 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







COMMERCE CITY, CO. - Following the international break and a weather delay, LA Galaxy fell 2-0 to the Colorado Rapids for the first time in five matches at DICK's Sporting Goods Park. Next, LA will prepare for their second match in four days against San Jose Earthquakes in the 104th all-time edition of California Clásico at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m. PT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

LA Galaxy Against Colorado Rapids

Wednesday's 2025 MLS Regular Season match between the LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids marks the 98th all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and the Colorado Rapids, with LA leading the series 48-35-13. Against the Rapids, the Galaxy hold a 40-33-13 record in league play, a 1-0-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 9-2-0 record in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In four meetings between the Galaxy and Rapids across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, LA held an unbeaten record of 4-0-0 (15 GF, 4 GA). In the last meeting between the two teams, LA earned a 4-1 win over Colorado at Dick's Sporting Goods Parks in Game 2 of the Round One Best-of-3 Series of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Nov. 1. During the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the Galaxy defeated Colorado 3-1 on the road on Oct. 2 to earn the club's first win at Dick's Sporting Goods Park dating back to June 21, 2017.

Goal-Scoring Plays

COL - Djordje Mihailovich (Sam Vines), 24th minute: Vines drove down the left side of the field, swung a cross in the air to the top of the 6' yard box for Mihailovich to get a head on it, and send it into the near post net.

COL - Calvin Harris (Ted Ku-Dipietro), 28th minute: Harris took a right-footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner of the goal.

Postgame Notes

Tonight's match marked the 98th all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and the Colorado Rapids, with LA leading the series 48-35-13.

The Galaxy held more than 60% of the possession throughout the match, also besting Colorado in shots (14) and shots (5) on goal.

In 14 career regular-season matches managed against the Colorado Rapids as head coach of Toronto FC and the LA Galaxy dating back to 2015, LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney holds a record of 5-6-3. Vanney holds a 3-4-2 record in nine career matches managed in MLS regular-season play as head coach of the LA Galaxy against Colorado.

Emiro Garces returned to the starting lineup for the first time in 3 games.

The Galaxy and the Rapids will meet for their second matchup of the 2025 regular season at Dignity Health Sports Park on August 23.

In 357 career MLS Regular Season matches managed, Greg Vanney holds a 141-127-89 record.

Novak Mićović earned two saves in his fifth consecutive start in goal on Wednesday.

Next Game

LA squares off against San Jose Earthquakes in 104th all-time edition of California Clásico at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m. PT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

2025 MLS Regular Season

LA Galaxy (1-13-5; 8 pts) vs. Colorado Rapids (4-9-6; 18 pts)

Wednesday - DICK's Sporting Goods Park

Goals by Half ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â2 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âF

LA Galaxy ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â0 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â 0 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â 0

Colorado Rapids ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â 2 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â 0 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â 2

Scoring Summary:

COL: Mihailovich (Vines), 24

COL: Harris (Ku-Dipietro), 28

Misconduct Summary:

LA: Sanabria (caution), 16

LA: Cerrillo (caution), 64

COL: Navarro (caution), 88

LA: Parente (caution), 89

Lineups:

LA: GK Novak Mićović; D Miki Yamane (Mauricio Cuevas, 80), D Emiro Garces D Maya Yoshida (C), D John Nelson (Julian Aude, 70); M Edwin Cerrillo (Christian Ramirez, 80), M Lucas Sanabria (Isaiah Parente, 45), M Marco Reus, F Gabriel Pec, F Joseph Paintsil, F Matheus Nascimento (Diego Fagundez, 80)

Substitutes Not Used: GK John McCarthy, D Zanka, M Tucker Lepley, M Elijah Wynder

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Gabriel Pec, 6); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Pec, Paintsil 2); FOULS: 10 (Three players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 2

CO: GK Nicolas Defreitas-Hansen; D Sam Vines, D Reggie Cannon, D Andreas Maxso, D Chidozie Awaziem; M Oliver Larraz, M Josh Atencio (Connor Ronan, 80), M Djordje Mihailovic (C), M Calvin Harris (Kevin Cabral, 75), M Ted Ku-DiPietro (Darren Yapi, 75); F Rafael Navarro

Substitutes Not Used: GK Adam Beaudry; D Keegan Rosenberry, D Ian Murphy, D Jackson Travis; M Sam Bassett; F Kimani Stewart-Baynes

TOTAL SHOTS: 8 (Harris, Mihailovic 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Four players tied, 1) FOULS: 11 (Ku-DiPietro, 2); OFFSIDES: 5; CORNER KICKS: 0; SAVES: 5

Referee: Sergii Boiko

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Hanson, Matthew Rodman

Fourth Official: Servando Berna

VAR: Ian McKay

Weather: Scattered Showers, 71 degrees

Attendance: 14,497

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

LA GALAXY POSTGAME QUOTES

LA GALAXY HEAD COACH GREG VANNEY

On if its fair to say there was a lack of an edge and tenacity from the team:

"Very fair. My statement at halftime and my statement after the game is for too much of the game, especially in the first half, we were operating at 60 or 70% of the intensity level that was needed. Felt like we got off to a decent start. Ball was moving quickly. But then when they started to up their pressure and I think they raised a little bit of the intensity, they weren't going to let us get so comfortable, then the game start to pick up a little bit and I gelt like our movement was a little too slow, everything our reactions in transition, everything then we were a step, two behind. We weren't getting close enough to people on the defensive side. We were losing second balls, first balls, everything in the first half. We get ourselves down two goals and this is a tough place to fight your way back, especially coming off one game in four weeks and a two-hour delay. This is a hard places to go chasing the game. So, yeah, I felt the things you said were exactly -- we were lacking a little bit of edge, especially in the first half. The intensity level was low. We were second to a lot of situations, in duals and second balls and things like that. Even our movements for each other I just felt like we were one paced and we weren't consistently getting into a higher speed like we have been. To be fair to the group, this hasn't been how we trained the last two weeks and this hasn't been how we played in the last couple games, but we got to remember we have to show up and push through whatever the conditions are, whatever the situation is, and make sure our intensity level to compete is right and the soccer part of it will start to come together. But if we're not moving at the right speeds and the right intensity it's going to be an uphill battle."

On the offense being quiet tonight:

"Yeah, the offense is dependent on high intensity actions and movements, sprinting off the ball, building speed into your actions. I felt at times when we were able to break through the lines in some of the possessions, then we would get the ball up into a higher position. The running at the higher position would stop and then we would play to people's feet and we weren't playing into the space and we weren't, again, running through the lines and playing and building speed into the final action. So every time we get into a final action we're either taking a shot from distance or we are hitting across into a lot of numbers because it's taken us a lot of time to build the attack and get into those types of positions. Again, I feel like when you play at a lower intensity level, then it's going to be harder to create chances. I felt like we, over stretches, didn't get the ball to them quickly enough. Sometimes I think they need to be on the move more. Again, not receiving and not playing at their feet all the time. Things that can increase the intensity and the speed of the game so that we can put the opposition in an unbalanced situation. I felt like they were pretty much always balanced and covering each other and had enough density to deal with a lot of situations. So again, the things you said at the beginning are a net result of also not getting some of the clearer chances and the better looks we been getting over the last few games."

On if he's confident we'll see something different from the team come Saturday:

"I think guys are going to want to bounce back and compete. Like, again, it's not an excuse. We didn't have the intensity level, but if there is a place you have to play in our league having only played one game in four weeks, it's not Colorado. You don't want to come to the altitude and have a two-hour delay have only played one in four. You want to be going, have rhythm, have played games, be at your top fitness. I felt like for some of our guys who haven't really played at this attitude, like Lucas, I felt it really affected Lucas. Early in the game he made some actions and I felt like his brain and his feet -- felt like he was in altitude mode. I've been there. I used to play here. I know exactly what it feels like, and I felt like -- I could tell he was suffering a little bit. I think some of the intensity is we just weren't ready for the conditions and we didn't push through the conditions and get to the other side of it, so that's on us. We need to be sharper, tougher, whatever words you want to use. We need to fight through the conditions. The two-hour delay, we just didn't find the right intensity level in the first half. The second half, they're protecting a two-goal lead, but for the most part in the second half we did a good job defending in transitions. We dealt with a lot of situations. We were trying to build attacks and get numbers going. I just think some of our attacks need to be sharper and faster and we need to get guys running harder, and we might see a little bit clearer chances through it. We'll put in one behind us, get back, and get going on the weekend. They understand what it's like to play San Jose and it's a Classico. Just played them not too long ago, we have so have a pretty good sense of what they're going to look like how the game will try to be played at least by San Jose."

On why he brought Lucas Sanabria off:

"I thought he was suffering a little bit altitude-wise. Also he was on a yellow card. If you're a little bit late and delayed and behind the tempo or speed of game and you're on a yellow card it becomes a vulnerability, so I wanted to also protect him in that regard. I just wanted to get fresh legs in there with Isaiah and see if we couldn't just build a little bit more tempo to get the ball from the back line to the front line. So Isaiah coming in again with fresh legs just trying to get a little bit more rhythm and get the game moving a little bit faster. Also with him on a yellow and what I thought was having a little bit of a hard time pushing through the -- what might have been the conditions, might be feeling a little something, I don't know, but I felt like it was a safe move for him and something we could maybe use as a group."

On the disconnect in the defense around give-and-go plays:

"I have to go back and watch the exact actions. I don't remember precisely what happened today, but I feel like sometimes we are stepping forward and moving into guys and guys are either dummying or they're playing off and moving again and now they're playing in combination and we're kind of getting stuck moving in the wrong direction. Sometimes I've seen us take one step in the direction the ball goes as if we're moving and tracking the ball, and now the player is moving off us in the other direction and there is just a enough of a time edge where we lose our guy and get in trouble. I don't specifically remember the situations. A lot of game happened after that, so I don't remember the exact situations, but I will review it. And, yeah, I think some of it is, too, that we're conceding too much space between our lines, our back line and our front line. When that's happening, our center backs or our midfielders are swimming sometimes and the spaces become too big. And then when you step forward you expose space behind you, and so things become a little bit unclear. That's something collectively tonight I don't think we did a great job of staying connected and managing our spaces front to back and side to side, and I felt like they had a lot of space that they could move and combine and do things like that more than usual. Again, I would have to look back at the situations to be more specific."

On the team having a leadership and mentality issue:

"I think to an extent it's fair. Yeah, I don't just because I've seen the last few games and I've seen the intensity which the group has been training and working. I think on the collective whole we didn't meet the intensity level, and I think that intensity level -- I think there were some guys on the field tonight just trying to survive the night physically, whether that's through the altitude or the challenges that are there. I felt like we had too many guys just worrying about themselves and getting themselves through the game and the conditions, and I think sometimes that can translate into the things that you're seeing. Sometimes it translates to a lack of intensity. Translates to a lack of connection. I felt a little bit of that, and I do think that at that point you really have to step up character-wise and you have to dig in deep and there has to be some leadership and pull some guys together and drive. I felt like that was off a little bit tonight, so I would agree with that. I don't think it's been the character of the group for sure in this last bit or for much of it, so take it a little bit with a grain of salt. Again, it's something we discussed in the locker room after the game that can't exist and can't happen."

LA GALAXY MIDFIELDER EDWIN CERRILLO

On if there was intensity missing from the game:

"Yeah, especially in the first half. The first 20 minutes were okay. We had the delay, circumstances are the same for both teams. And when they started picking up the intensity is when we didn't quite match it. You go down 2-0 in Colorado, chasing the game, it's always difficult. (Audio glitch) put the whole team in front so then it just becomes a lot more difficult for us. Yeah, the intensity at the beginning wasn't matched and it cost us."

On if the season is starting to feel hopeless:

"Hopeless, never. I think we're at a club that it's always going to push to be at the top. We're in a situation right now where we're chasing from the bottom, but never hopeless. We have players that can make a difference and we just haven't clicked in the times and crucial moments in the game we need to. There is always going to be hope and we're always going to chase the next team in front of us. As each game goes by, each point is more and more crucial and we know that. We just need to step up."

On the effects of playing in altitude:

"Yeah, it's no secret. I think everybody knows here that it's difficult. The guys that played here last year know how difficult it is in the first half, and that's why it's important to stay in the game. Keep the game at zero at halftime or one up to give you the best chance. But like I said, when you go down 2-0 chasing the game here, it's always difficult."

On how he's dealt with his yellow card accumulation this year:

"Disappointing. I get the feeling of disappointment because I have to watch the game and I can't do anything and I feel helpless. It's not something that I like. I think I let my team down getting yellow cards and getting suspended because we're at a point where we need everybody to step up and I need to be more mature. Yeah, in the game I play with passion and I play with everything I got, so yeah, sometimes I put myself in situations to get yellow cards."







