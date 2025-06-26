Timbers Sign Forward Gage Guerra

June 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. -  The Portland Timbers have signed forward Gage Guerra from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Timbers2 to a one-year deal through the 2025 season with club options in 2026, 2027, and 2028, the team announced today. Guerra, 22, was selected by Portland in the third round (No. 69 overall) of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of Louisville.

"Gage has earned this MLS contract through his tireless work ethic and continuing to make the most of his opportunities during his time here in Portland. Gage has an ability to score goals, and we believe he has the potential to continue improving," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy. "Our staff at both the MLS NEXT Pro and MLS levels have devoted time and energy to execute the development plan for Gage, and we are excited to see what he can contribute at the next level."

Guerra joins the Timbers after registering seven goals and four assists in 12 appearances (10 starts)  with T2. While on a short-term loan from T2 on May 6, 2025, Guerra made his first-team debut in a U.S. Lamar Hunt Open Cup match against Tacoma Defiance. The 22-year-old debuted in the second half with the team down 2-1 and quickly scored off his first touch with a header one minute after entering the pitch. His tally would help Portland secure a 3-2 win at Starfire Sports Complex and advance to the Round of 16.

"We are proud to give Gage his first MLS contract and to have on this team. Since his first day with the club, he has consistently produced high level performances for the Timbers and T2," Timbers Head Coach Phil Neville said. "Gage has earned this contract and will be an asset for us for the remainder of the season."

A native of Houston, Texas, Guerra signed his first professional contract with T2 ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. He scored his first professional goals for T2 with a hat trick in T2's first victory of the season, defeating Ventura County FC 3-2 on April 23, 2025. Guerra's hat trick was T2's third in its four seasons of MLS NEXT Pro. Guerra was named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 7.

In two seasons with the Louisville Cardinals, Guerra tallied 16 goals and three assists in 29 appearances, earning All-ACC honors. Guerra started his collegiate career at Army, where he played in 33 matches for the Black Knights from 2021-2022, tallying 15 goals and four assists. Notably, Guerra appeared in three Coachella Valley Invitational matches with the Timbers this preseason, scoring a brace in the February 12 match against San Diego FC.

Transaction:  Portland Timbers sign T2 forward Gage Guerra to one-year deal through the 2025 season with club options in 2026, 2027, and 2028

Gage Guerra

Position: Forward

Height: 5-10

Date of Birth: Dec. 21, 2002

Age: 22

Birthplace: Houston Texas

Citizenship: United States

Last Club: T2

Pronunciation: geh-rrah







