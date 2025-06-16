Juan Mosquera Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 19

June 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore.- Portland Timbers defender Juan Mosquera has been named to MLS's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 19, the league announced today. Mosquera scored the go-ahead goal against the San Jose Earthquakes in the 71st minute of play at Providence Park on June 13.

Mosquera's goal was his first of the 2025 campaign. Playing a full 90-minute shift, he converted his lone shot on target while completing 39 passes with 83% effectiveness, helping extend the Timbers' unbeaten home streak to nine matches and remain undefeated all-time at Providence Park against San Jose in MLS (14-0-5). Notably, the 22-year-old fullback has now scored in each of his last three seasons, reaching a total of four goals for the club.

The Timbers return to action on June 28 when they travel to Toronto FC. Kickoff from BMO Field is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).







