Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update: Training Schedule and Match Preview

June 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO FIRE FC Caps off first half of 2025 season with bye week

Chicago Fire FC will have a weekend off before returning to the lakefront for a pair of games against Philadelphia Union and Charlotte FC next week.

Chicago closed out the first half of the season with a 2-0 defeat against Nashville SC Saturday night at Soldier Field. The Fire reach the midway point having matched their 2024 win total of seven, while enjoying the best road record in the league at 6-4-0. Forward Hugo Cuypers leads the Fire with 10 goals in league play, while winger Philip Zinckernagel paces the Men in Red with 14 goal contributions (seven goals, seven assists).

Following the weekend, the Fire will kick off the second half of the season with a pair of Eastern Conference matchups against Philadelphia Union on Wednesday, June 25, and Charlotte FC on Saturday, June 28. Both matches will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. They will be transmitted locally in English on wlsam.com and in Spanish on Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App.







