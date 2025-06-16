Derrick Williams Expected to Miss Three-To-Four Weeks

June 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today that defender Derrick Williams is expected to miss the next three-to-four weeks after suffering a partial tear of peroneal longus tendon in his right foot. His rehabilitation process will determine his return to play timeline.

Atlanta United (4-9-5, 17 points) returns to action Wednesday, June 25 when it travels to face Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.







