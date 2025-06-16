Derrick Williams Expected to Miss Three-To-Four Weeks
June 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today that defender Derrick Williams is expected to miss the next three-to-four weeks after suffering a partial tear of peroneal longus tendon in his right foot. His rehabilitation process will determine his return to play timeline.
Atlanta United (4-9-5, 17 points) returns to action Wednesday, June 25 when it travels to face Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Major League Soccer Stories from June 16, 2025
- St. Louis CITY SC Forward João Klauss Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 19 - St. Louis City SC
- Timbers Team up with Local Partners for 14th Annual Stand Together Week July 7-12 - Portland Timbers
- Derrick Williams Expected to Miss Three-To-Four Weeks - Atlanta United FC
- Juan Mosquera Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 19 - Portland Timbers
- Luciano Acosta Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following 4-2 Road Win - FC Dallas
- Sounders FC Takes South American Champion Botafogo to the Wire in 2-1 Loss in Its First Match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025© - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.