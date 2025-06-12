Atlanta United Falls 4-0 at New York City FC

June 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

THE BRONX, N.Y. - Atlanta United fell 4-0 at New York City FC on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium. Three quick goals to open the second half propelled New York City past Atlanta. The club will now have its longest break of the season, refraining from action until June 25.

Atlanta looked to have earned a penalty kick in the 13th minute after a good combination play between Alexey Miranchuk and Jamal Thiaré. The Senegalese striker appeared to be taken down in the box by New York's goalkeeper Tomas Romero, but no call was made. Referee Sergii Boiko went to video review to check the play, but upheld his initial decision.

Brad Guzan was called into action for the first time in the 22nd minute when he saved a header from Thiago Martins following an NYCFC corner. Ten minutes later, Atlanta nearly scored the opening goal. Miranchuk played Brooks Lennon down the right wing, who then cut the ball back to just outside the box to open Miranchuk. The midfielder took a touch and curled a left-footed shot towards the far corner only to be denied by the crossbar.

Moments later Derrick Williams looked to have put Atlanta up off a set piece with a back post header, but Thiaré was ruled offside after he got a slight deflection before the ball crossed the line. Instead, New York got the opening goal just before halftime in the 44th minute. Hannes Wolf collected a loose pass at the top of Atlanta's box. He laid the ball into the path of Maxi Moralez who calmly slotted the ball past Guzan for the 1-0 halftime lead.

NYCFC had the better of the opening minutes in the second half. In the 54th minute, Guzan had to make a point-blank save on Monsef Bakrara off a counterattack after the striker was setup by Agustin Ojeda. But moments later, Bakrar got his revenge when he fired a strike into the top corner out of Guzan's reach to double New York City's lead. Three minutes later, Wolf extended NYCFC's lead with a curling effort from inside the box to the far post for a 3-0 lead. New York City continued to pile on the pressure and Wolf picked up a brace in the 59th minute to cap a five-minute, three-goal stretch.

Atlanta United (4-9-5, 17 points) returns to action Wednesday, June 25 when it travels to face Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 11-8 New York

Shots on target: 6-3 New York

Corner kicks: 5-5

Fouls Committed: 8-6 New York

xG: 1.70 - 0.81 New York

Possession: 53-47 New York

Passing accuracy: 86-84 New York

Scoring

NYC - Moralez 44' (Wolf)

NYC - Bakrar 54' (Perea)

NYC - Wolf 57' (Moralez)

NYC - Wolf 59' (Haak)

Disciplinary

None

Notes:

Will Reilly made his second career MLS start for ATL UTD tonight.

Luke Brennan came on as a substitute for his second MLS appearance of the season, his first since April 26.

Nyk Sessock came on to make his MLS and ATL UTD debut in the second half

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Pedro Amador (Nyk Sessock 88')

D: Ronald Hernández (Luis Abram 62')

D: Derrick Williams (Noah Cobb 62')

D: Matt Edwards

D: Brooks Lennon

M: Will Reilly

M: Mateusz Klich

M: Alexey Miranchuk

F: Saba Lobjanidze (Latte Lath 62')

F: Jamal Thiaré (Luke Brennan 78')

Substitutes not used:

Jayden Hibbert

Efrain Morales

Miguel Almirón

Cooper Sanchez

NEW YORK CITY FC STARTING LINEUP

GK: Tomas Romero

D: Birk Risa (Kevin O'Toole 73')

D: Thiago Martins (c)

D: Strahinja Tanasiljevic (Tayvon Gray 73')

D: Justin Haak

M: Andres Perea

M: Maxi Moralez

M: Julian Fernandez (Jonathan Shore 83')

M: Hannes Wolf

M: Agustin Ojeda (Nico Cavallo 73')

F: Monsef Bakrar (Seymour Reid 78')

Substitutes not used:

Greg Ranjitsingh

Max Murray

Maximo Carrizo

Drew Baiera

OFFICIALS

Sergii Boiko (referee), Jeffrey Swartzel (assistant), Stephen McGonagle (assistant), Ricardo Montero Araya (fourth), Jose Carlos Rivero (VAR), Jonathan Johnson (AVAR)







