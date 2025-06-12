LA Galaxy Travel to Face St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park on Saturday, June 14

June 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy continue their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign by next traveling to face St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park on Saturday, June 14 (1:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass, FOX, FOX Deportes).

LA Galaxy Against St. Louis CITY SC

Saturday's match marks the sixth all-time MLS Regular Season meeting between LA and St. Louis CITY SC, with the Galaxy trailing the series 0-2-3 (7 GF, 11 GA). In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy fell 3-0 to St. Louis at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 9. In the last meeting between the Galaxy and St. Louis at Energizer Park, LA fell 2-1 to CITY SC on Sept. 21, 2024. In the first-ever meeting between LA and St. Louis, the Galaxy earned a 1-1 draw at Energizer Park on June 11, 2023.

2025 MLS Regular Season

Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 1:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 1:55 p.m. PT)

Energizer Park | St. Louis, Mo.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV | FOX | FOX Deportes

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Neil Sika (Play-By-Play); Lloyd Sam (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Jesus Acosta (Play-By-Play); Carlos Suarez (Analyst)

FOX Broadcast | Mike Watts (Play-By-Play); Tony Meola (Analyst)







Major League Soccer Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.