LA Galaxy Travel to Face St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park on Saturday, June 14
June 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy continue their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign by next traveling to face St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park on Saturday, June 14 (1:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass, FOX, FOX Deportes).
LA Galaxy Against St. Louis CITY SC
Saturday's match marks the sixth all-time MLS Regular Season meeting between LA and St. Louis CITY SC, with the Galaxy trailing the series 0-2-3 (7 GF, 11 GA). In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy fell 3-0 to St. Louis at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 9. In the last meeting between the Galaxy and St. Louis at Energizer Park, LA fell 2-1 to CITY SC on Sept. 21, 2024. In the first-ever meeting between LA and St. Louis, the Galaxy earned a 1-1 draw at Energizer Park on June 11, 2023.
2025 MLS Regular Season
Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 1:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 1:55 p.m. PT)
Energizer Park | St. Louis, Mo.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV | FOX | FOX Deportes
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Neil Sika (Play-By-Play); Lloyd Sam (Analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Jesus Acosta (Play-By-Play); Carlos Suarez (Analyst)
FOX Broadcast | Mike Watts (Play-By-Play); Tony Meola (Analyst)
