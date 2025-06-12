Earthquakes Launch Quakes Foundation Membership Program to Drive Deeper Community Impact

June 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes and the Quakes Foundation announced today the launch of a new monthly giving program, the Quakes Foundation Membership Program, designed to give fans and supporters a direct way to invest in community impact across the Bay Area. The program launches officially on Thursday, June 12.

This new initiative creates a clear and engaging way for Earthquakes fans to go beyond the pitch and help drive real, local change. Monthly contributions will directly support the Foundation's mission to improve youth health and fitness and combat food insecurity throughout the region.

"We couldn't be more excited to launch this program," said Robert Davis, VP, Community Relations and Head of the Quakes Foundation. "It will not only help us raise more funds, but more importantly, it allows us to deepen our connection with community members who care about this work. It's a chance to keep supporters informed, involved, and rewarded-while building our Quakes village together."

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just one year away, the Foundation is building significant momentum as it scales programs and partnerships to meet rising community needs.

Highlights of current and recent initiatives include:

Saturday Night Lights presented by CalHOPE - A successful 10-week pilot providing safe evening programming at LeyVa Middle School and Washington United Youth Center.

Quakes Community Coaching Course - Expanded from 12 participants in 2022 to 40 this year, many of whom are now giving back in their own neighborhoods through Foundation-supported programs.

Pledge 74 Food Distribution - A commitment to distribute 51,000 meals in partnership with PG&E.

Grow the Game Clinics - Youth-focused events reaching over 500 participants so far in San Jose, Gilroy, and Watsonville, with upcoming events planned for East Palo Alto (June 22), Salinas (July 26), and Merced (TBD).

Soccer-in-a-Cart - A new program providing $1,000 worth of gear to grassroots leaders to help bring soccer into micro-communities without financial burden.

The Quakes Foundation Membership Program offers three tiers of monthly or annual support, each providing exclusive benefits:

First Kick ($10/month) - Foundation pin, welcome letter, and quarterly newsletter.

Center Circle ($25/month) - All First Kick benefits plus sweepstakes entries, digital match recognition, and early access to events.

Legendary ($100/month) - Top-tier experience including a personalized jersey, "Quake for a Day" access, and more.

Supporters who join before Saturday, June 28 (Stanford match day) will be recognized as Founding Members and receive a limited-edition member scarf.

More information and full details on the membership program can be found at: sjearthquakes.com/community/foundation-membership/home.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.