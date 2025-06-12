D.C. United to Play the Ethiopia National Team in a Friendly at Audi Field on August 2

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United today announced a friendly match against the Ethiopia National Team scheduled for Saturday, August 2 at Audi Field with kickoff at 5 p.m. ET. The match between D.C. United and the Ethiopia National Team is the second annual edition of the Ethiopia Soccer Legacy Match after D.C. United hosted Ethiopian Premier League sides Coffee Sport Club and St. George FC at Audi Field on Sept. 8, 2024.

Tickets for the friendly between D.C. United and the Ethiopia National Team are included in Full Season Ticket Packages and will be available for management in members' Account Manager beginning Thursday, June 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

Single match, group tickets, and suites will go on sale at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 12. To purchase tickets, click HERE. For questions regarding tickets, please contact ticketing@dcunited.com.

"We are honored to host the Ethiopia National Team, and we are proud that Audi Field continues to serve as a hub for the global football community," Jason Levien, D.C. United CEO and Co-Chairman, said.

The Ethiopia Soccer Legacy Match was established in 2024 as a growing collaboration with D.C. United co-owner Eyob Joe Mamo, CEO of Capital Petroleum. This partnership is designed to create opportunities to develop future talent in Ethiopia while also bringing soccer events featuring Ethiopia clubs and its national team to Audi Field.

This collaboration with the Ethiopia Football Federation was spearheaded by Mamo, an Ethiopian native, as part of a continued effort to bring soccer and cultures together in Washington, D.C. In May 2024, D.C. United partnered with the Ethiopia Football Federation to bridge the gap between Ethiopian soccer and invest in it while connecting the Ethiopian community to soccer in the DMV.

"Last year, D.C. United welcomed Ethiopian Premier League giants Coffee Sport Club and St. George FC in the first edition of the Ethiopia Soccer Legacy Match. It marked an exciting milestone for the Ethiopia Football Federation, the Ethiopian Premier League, and MLS," said Eyob Joe Mamo. "That first edition laid the foundation for a continued partnership rooted in cultural exchange, talent development, and community impact. Through this collaboration, we are not only nurturing the next generation of soccer talent but also creating meaningful cultural events that bring people together. I am humbled and honored that this initiative will stand as part of the Mamo Kacha family's legacy in the world of soccer."

The Ethiopia national football team, known as the Walia Ibex, has a storied history in Africa, highlighted by their 1962 Africa Cup of Nations victory. Under the guidance of head coach Mesay Teferi, the team has been actively competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. In their most recent 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Ethiopia beat Djibouti 6-1 on March 24, 2025, at Ben M'Hamed El Abdi Stadium in Morocco. Bereket Desta and Abubeker Nassir each scored a hat trick in the match. Other prominent players include Amanuel Yohannes, a midfielder known for his vision and work rate, and Kenean Markneh, another key midfielder, who has been a consistent presence in the national team lineup.

