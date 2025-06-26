First Hat Trick in San Diego FC History by Iloski Leads to a Victory against Vancouver and Top Spot in Western Conference

June 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







The battle of the Western Conference didn't disappoint. San Diego FC traveled to Vancouver, Canada to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps for the first-time ever in their inaugural season. Handing Vancouver their second loss at home, SDFC came out with a victory at BC Place 5-3.

After 11 substitute appearances, San Diego Native Milan Iloski made his first start for SDFC. The forward has now scored nine goals in 12 matches and made history by scoring the first-ever hat trick for the Club.

In the 35th minute, Iloski found the back of the net after a solid strike. Two minutes later, the forward made a clear run at goal to capitalize in the 37th minute. The Vancouver Whitecaps cut the lead in half in the 43rd minute, but San Diego was quick to respond. Midfielder Anders Dreyer's cross and second assist led to a header by none other than Iloski. In the 44th minute, the forward whipped the ball past goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.

It took the San Diego native nine minutes to record his first hat trick and to close the first half 3-1 with SDFC on top. The second half kicked off with a fourth goal by Iloski. The Dreyer to Iloski connection helped lead the Club to victory. In the 47th minute, Dreyer passed a long ball between two Whitecaps defenders that reached Iloski. With a right foot strike, the forward scored his fourth goal in his first start of the season.

In the 66th minute, the Whitecaps scored to cut the lead in half to 4-2. In the 89th minute, Manu Duah, SDFC's number one MLS SuperDraft pick made his debut. In the 90th minute, forward Tomás Ángel scored the fifth goal of the night for SDFC after he passed Takaoka to make the match 5-2. Vancouver looked to cut the lead in half and scored in the 96th minute to end the match 5-3.

Iloski became the 20th player in league history to score at least four goals in a match and the third player to do so this season, along with Vancouver Whitecaps Brian White and Nashville SC's Sam Surridge.

SDFC (11-4-3, 36 points) earned three points on the road to move to first place in the standings for the Western Conference. San Diego looks to keep the momentum as the Club continues on the road to face FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, June 28 at 5:30 PM PST. Follow @sandiegofc to stay up to date and learn more on where to attend an Official Pub Partner Watch Party.

SDFC returns to Snapdragon Stadium for Stars and Stripes Night on July 5 presented by Liberty Military Housing to take on the Houston Dynamo. Join in on the fun and kickoff the long weekend by bringing your friends and family to the match. Cheer on the squad and buy your tickets.







