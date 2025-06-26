Houston Dynamo FC to Host H-Town Night and Other 713 Day Activations

June 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC today announced activations as part of its H-Town Celebration, leading up to H-Town Night, presented by SeatGeek, at Shell Energy Stadium on July 19, when the Dynamo host the Philadelphia Union in a cross-conference matchup.

The celebratory night will pay tribute to what makes Houston special and the unstoppable spirit of Dynamo fans, while additional 713 Day celebrations will build anticipation leading up to the event. Fans can secure tickets for the match and all home matches HERE.

The Club will be running an H-Town Celebration Sweepstakes from July 1 through July 13. Fans can enter the sweepstakes any time during that window, and on 713 Day (July 13), winners will be drawn every hour from 7:13 a.m. to 7:13 p.m. Prizes include exclusive merchandise, team-signed gear, tickets to the match and more, while the grand prize winner will receive a $713 gift card to the Team Store. Fans can look out for additional information on the team's social media channels.

With a focus on celebrating Houston's vibrant art scene, the Club has partnered with Free Walls to transform East Downtown (EaDo) over the weeks leading up to the match into a living canvas that brings the city's creative spirit to life. Several local artists will participate in the Dynamo x Free Walls: H-Town Collection and paint soccer-themed murals at various locations throughout the neighborhood, including:

8th Wonder Brewery by Elizabeth Umanzor

Brass Tacks by Cap Dav Jon

Donkeeboy Studio by Donkeeboy

J-Bar-M Barbeque by Young Art Pros

Pitch 25 by Prusmack

Shell Energy Stadium by Donkeemom

In partnership with Harris County Precinct 2, an additional mural will be painted by Floyd Mendoza at the Leonel Castillo Community Center and unveiled in early July in conjunction with a soccer clinic hosted by the Club.

Additionally, on 713 Day itself, fans are invited to swing by Pitch 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. where the Club will be hosting an event with a local vendor market and a pop-up with exclusive items from the Dynamo x Free Walls: H-Town Collection. A Cascarita event with Dynamo legend Brian Ching will also be hosted, while attendees can also watch local artist Prusmack finish and unveil the final mural live on-site.

On matchday, fans can look forward to a halftime performance from Houston rap legend Mike Jones, while limited-edition H-Town Collection merchandise will be available in the Team Store for purchase, including two separate t-shirts featuring select Free Walls murals and a scarf that encompasses all of the murals created throughout EaDo. Each of the local artists participating in the Free Walls project will be recognized on the pitch before the match.

Other H-Town Night matchday activations include a prematch car show at HDFC Headquarters on the north side of the stadium and photo opportunities on a 713-inspired set on the concourse.

Additional ways for fans to join in on H-Town celebrations in July include:

An official watch party, presented by Jameson, at Pitch 25 when the Dynamo travel to face Real Salt Lake on Saturday, July 12, at 8:30 p.m. CT

Half-price beers throughout matchday on Wednesday, July 16, when the Dynamo host Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Shell Energy Stadium.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.