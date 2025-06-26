Earthquakes Announce 40,000 Tickets Sold for Saturday's California Clasico vs. LA Galaxy, Presented by El Camino Health

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has sold 40,000 tickets for the 104th California Clasico against the LA Galaxy on Saturday, June 28, at Stanford Stadium. The match will be presented by El Camino Health, the Official Healthcare Partner of the Earthquakes, who will also provide the first 10,000 fans through the doors with a limited-edition Earthquakes Shirsey. The night will feature Bay Area sports royalty Jerry Rice firing the ceremonial siren and an unprecedented lineup of pregame, in-game and halftime entertainment, as well as a postgame 1,000-drone show befitting the most iconic rivalry in Major League Soccer. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Coming off Wednesday's impressive 4-2 comeback victory on the road over FC Dallas, the Earthquakes have vaulted into the Western Conference top five and are now entrenched in playoff position. Under first-year Head Coach and Sporting Director Bruce Arena, San Jose has already surpassed last year's win total with a high-flying, league-leading attack (39 goals), with 22 of them (along with 15 assists) coming from MLS' most explosive trio in Cristian Espinoza, Chicho Arango and Josef Martínez.

Single-game tickets for the 104th California Clasico at Stanford Stadium, as well as matches at PayPal Park and Levi's Stadium, are now available to the general public HERE. Group tickets of 10 or more can be purchased by calling the Earthquakes Front Office at (408) 556-7700.

The annual California Clasico will be played at Stanford Stadium for the 12th time in history since the game first came to The Farm in 2012. The match has drawn over 40,000 fans each time, including numerous sellouts above 50,000. In all, the Quakes have won five of 11 matches vs. the Galaxy at Stanford (5-3-3), including four come-from-behind victories. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

The National Football League named Rice the greatest player in NFL history in 2010 after ranking him No. 1 to conclude a 10-part NFL Films television series determining their top 100 top players of all time. A three-time Super Bowl champion with the San Francisco 49ers (XXIII, XXIV and XXIX) and Super Bowl XXIII MVP, as well as the 1987 NFL regular-season MVP, 13-time Pro Bowl pick and 12-time All-Pro (10 times on the First Team, the most of any player), he holds nearly every meaningful receiving or scoring record over a 20-year Hall of Fame career, namely total touchdowns (208, 33 more than second-place Emmitt Smith), receiving touchdowns (197, 41 more than second-place Randy Moss), receptions (1,549), receiving yards (22,895) and scrimmage yards (23,540). He also holds the postseason record for each of those statistics.

In addition, Rice enjoys a unique connection with Stanford Stadium amid his upcoming return. On Oct. 22, 1989, in the aftermath of the Loma Prieta earthquake, the 49ers were forced to move their home game against the New England Patriots from Candlestick Park to The Farm. In his lone official appearance at Stanford, Rice caught six passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns-one in each half from future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Joe Montana and Steve Young-as San Francisco defeated the Pats, 37-20.

The other much-anticipated festivities for the annual derby between the Northern and Southern California archrivals include a pregame Fan Fest, skydivers and a flyover, a halftime marching band performance by world-renowned BDEntertainment, and what will be the largest postgame drone show in MLS history.

Fans are invited to arrive early to experience a pregame Fan Fest in the Sam McDonald Mall area from 4-7 p.m. featuring activities for the whole family, including music by DJ Acme, sponsor activations, yard games like cornhole and jumbo-sized Jenga, a trading card booth, and a kids' zone with facepainting, soccer darts, a photo booth and inflatable goal. The Coors Light Beer Garden will also be making an appearance in the area adjacent to the Hammer Throw to complete the tailgating experience. In addition, the first 10,000 fans through will receive a limited-edition Shirsey featuring one of four Earthquakes stars: Espinoza, Arango, Martínez or goalkeeper Daniel.

Prior to kickoff, the show will start in the air with a flyover, followed by skydivers from Team Fastrax, as well as the largest American flag that has ever encompassed the Stanford Stadium field for a Cali Clasico. Air Force ROTC Detachment 45 will serve as the Color Guard, while renditions of "God Bless America" and "The Star-Spangled Banner" will be performed by Air Force veteran Kimberly Icenhower and Miss World America Athenna Crosby, respectively.

Halftime will feature a high-energy tribute to the Bay Area's most iconic songs and anthems, brought to life by a custom-built marching band from BDEntertainment (BDE)-the professional entertainment division of BD Performing Arts (BDPA), home of the 21-time world champion Blue Devils Drum & Bugle Corps. With a resume that includes performances at Super Bowl 50 (Levi's Stadium), Super Bowl XLVIII (MetLife Stadium), the last three Major League Baseball All-Star Breaks, and numerous NBA, NFL, NHL, MLS, and NWSL events, BDE brings an unparalleled experience to the field.

The entertainment continues long after the final whistle. Following the match, the Quakes will host the first-ever drone show at Stanford Stadium in what will be the largest one ever assembled in MLS history. Fans will look to the stars to marvel at 1,000 drones lighting up the sky, displaying the sights and sounds marking the greatest moments in Cali Clasico lore along with a celebration of the Fourth of July. America's Got Talent Season 19 finalist Sky Elements, led by "That Drone Show Guy" Preston Ward, will pilot the dazzling display to cap what will be the biggest sporting event in the Bay Area this weekend.







