Chicago Fire FC Falls 1-0 against Philadelphia Union at Soldier Field
June 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC (7-7-4, 25 points) suffered a 1-0 loss against the Philadelphia Union (12-3-4, 40 points) Wednesday night at Soldier Field.
Philadelphia took the early initiative and forced a penalty kick on a handball in the Fire box. Forward Bruno Damiani stepped up to the spot, finishing left to score the opening goal of the match in the 10th minute.
The Fire followed the Union's goal with more urgency on the attack, outshooting them 15-11 the rest of the way. But the stingy Philadelphia defense, third-best in the league in goals allowed, held their ground, helping goalkeeper Andrew Rick record a shut out and a victory in the midweek matchup.
NEXT MATCH: Chicago returns to the lakefront this weekend to take on Charlotte FC on Saturday, June 28. The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish).
Notes:
Philip Zinckernagel returned to the lineup to start his 16th match of the season. The Danish winger was named to the 2025 MLS All-Star Game as a coach's selection prior to the match, his first such selection in his first year with Chicago Fire FC.
Defender Omar González recorded the 299th regular season match of his MLS career, playing the whole 90 minutes. He lined up next to Jack Elliott, who wore the captain's armband in the 228th start of his career.
Leonardo Barroso recorded his third start of the year at right back. The Portuguese defender played 80 minutes in his fifth consecutive match, this time coming in his first start since March 29 against CF Montréal.
Goalkeeper Jeff Gal recorded his third straight start of the season filling in for Chris Brady, who is with the U.S. Men's National Team in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.
Beside Brady, defenders Carlos Terán (Lower Body) and Christopher Cupps (Lower Body); and midfielders Rominigue Kouamé (Lower Body), Chris Mueller (Not Due to Injury) and David Poreba (Lower Body) were also unavailable for selection.
Box Score:
Chicago Fire FC 0:1 Philadelphia Union
Goals:
PHI - Damiani (4) (Penalty) (WATCH) 10'
Discipline:
PHI - Lukic (Yellow Card) 35'
PHI - Glesnes (Yellow Card) 50'
PHI - Bueno (Yellow Card) 72'
CHI - González (Yellow Card) 81'
PHI - Makhanya (Yellow Card) 90'
PHI - Bedoya (Yellow Card) 90+2'
Chicago Fire FC: GK Gal, D Barroso (Dean, 80'), D González, D Elliott (capt.), D Gutman, M Zinckernagel, M Oregel Jr. (Acosta, 70'), M Pineda, M Bamba (Haile-Selassie, 70'), F Gutiérrez, F Cuypers (Barlow, 73')
Subs not used: GK Dowd, D Rogers, M Glasgow, M D'Avilla, M Williams
Philadelphia Union: GK Rick, D Bedoya (capt.), D Makhanya, D Glesnes, D Wagner, M Vassilev, M Lukic, M Rafanello, M Bender (Bueno, 65'), F Damiani (Davis, 88'), F Donovan (Anderson, 70')
Subs not used: GK Semmle, D LeFlore, M Olney, M Vazquez, M Pariano, M Pierre
Stats Summary: CHI / PHI
Shots: 15 / 11
Shots on Goal: 2 / 3
Saves: 2 / 1
Passing Accuracy: 82.3% / 78.2%
Corners: 1 / 4
Fouls: 19 / 19
Offsides: 0 / 0
Possession: 56.8% / 43.2%
Attendance: 17,231
Referee: Greg Dopka
Assistant Referees: Kyle Atkins, Corey Parker
Fourth Official: Jon Freemon
VAR: Fotis Bazakos
AVAR: Matthew Seem
