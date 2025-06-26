D.C. United Forward Kristian Fletcher to Undergo ACL Reconstruction Surgery

June 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United Homegrown forward Kristian Fletcher will undergo anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgery on his right knee after sustaining the injury on June 19. Fletcher will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2025 MLS season as he rehabilitates from the injury and will be placed on the Season-Ending Injured List.

In 2025, Fletcher made four appearances across all competitions for the Black-and-Red, with his most recent coming as a substitute against Real Salt Lake on June 14. Earlier in the year, Fletcher spent the first half of the 2025 season on loan with English Premier League side Nottingham Forest before being recalled on April 22. During his stint in England, he featured in 12 matches for Forest's U-21 team, recording three goals and totaling 576 minutes of play.







