'Caps now one point back of first place in the West, with a game in hand

VANCOUVER, BC - It was a strange night for Whitecaps FC at BC Place on Wednesday, as they suffered only their third loss of the season in a Western Conference battle against new foes San Diego FC.

The visiting San Diego FC, led by striker Milan Iloski's four goals, improved their record to 11W-5L-3D (36 points), one better than Vancouver. The 'Caps are now second in the conference at 10W-3L-5D (35 points) but have a game in hand on San Diego.

In their first match after the mid-season break, the Blue and White started with speed on the BC Place turf. Defender Tate Johnson put a perfect ball for winger Emmanuel Sabbi in the box, who appeared to be clipped by backtracking San Diego FC defender Oscar Verhoeven. Though Sabbi appealed for a penalty, referee Ramy Touchan, and the VAR official, said no to the spot kick.

At the other end, goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka had to stay alert. San Diego midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. cracked a swerving, deflected dipper that the backpedalling keeper went skyward to punch over the bar.

San Diego did, however, open the scoring. Iloski broke past defenders to collect his own rebound for a clinical finish, and a 1-0 lead. Two minutes later, Iloski again found glory with another 18-yard strike along the turf - though not without controversy, as a possible foul on Ranko Veselinović was not called.

Whitecaps FC injected life into BC Place before the half. A long cross from attacking midfielder Pedro Vite deflected off two players, to defender Édier Ocampo, who was in the right place to smash it home into the top corner past San Diego FC keeper C.J. dos Santos to bring the 'Caps within 2-1. It was a milestone goal for Ocampo. The 21-year-old Colombian international collected his first goal in MLS play for the 'Caps.

But Iloski broke hearts as he collected a first-half hat trick. He went skyward to nod home an Anders Dreyer cross over an outstretched Takaoka, and a 3-1 lead.

After play restarted, a long Dreyer through ball led Iloksi to sprint past markers into the danger area. His shot zipped in off Takaoka's shoulder.

The 'Caps kept their heads up. Ríos put an effort from distance that streaked past a fallen dos Santos but bounced off the woodwork. Sabbi immediately followed it up on target, but it was headed clear by San Diego defender Christopher McVey.

In the 66th minute, Vite's superb vision resulted in a sublime pass into the box for onrushing substitute Mathías Laborda - his strike put the 'Caps back in striking distance - down 4-2.

While the match proved frustrating, it was a memorable evening for Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) midfielder Antoine Coupland, who made his MLS debut in the 87th minute. The 21-year-old native of Chelsea, Quebec, signed a short-term contract with the first team prior to the match.

After San Diego FC sub Tomás Ángel added his side's fifth goal, Coupland showed maturity beyond his years. He made room to convert a pinpoint pass from Tate Johnson just before the final whistle for a 5-3 final.

Next up, Whitecaps FC head south for back-to-back matches in the City of Angels. First, a clash with rivals Los Angeles FC this coming Sunday, June 29. Kickoff at BMO Stadium is at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Then, the 'Caps will face Los Angeles Galaxy on Friday, July 4, with a 7:30 p.m. PT match at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The next home match for Whitecaps FC will be on Wednesday, July 9. The Blue and White continue their quest for a fourth straight TELUS Canadian Championship with the return leg versus Canadian Premier League side Valour FC. The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw in Winnipeg. Pick up your tickets at whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 20,867

Referee: Ramy Touchan

Scoring Summary

35' - SD - Milan Iloski

37' - SD - Milan Iloski (Anders Dreyer)

43' - VAN - Édier Ocampo

44' - SD - Milan Iloski (Anders Dreyer)

47' - SD - Milan Iloski (Anders Dreyer)

66' - VAN - Mathías Laborda (Pedro Vite)

90' - SD - Tomás Ángel (Onni Valakari)

90'+6 - VAN - Antoine Coupland (Tate Johnson, Pedro Vite)

Cautions

23' - SD - Christopher McVey

45'+5 - SD - Alejandro Alvarado Jr.

52' - VAN - Mathías Laborda

81' - VAN - Andrés Cubas

Statistics

Possession: VAN 49% - SD 51%

Shots: VAN 17 - SD 12

Shots on Goal: VAN 5 - SD 8

Saves: VAN 3 - SD 1

Fouls: VAN 15 - SD 12

Offsides: VAN 0 - SD 1

Corners: VAN 7 - SD 3

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo (19.Damir Kreilach 90'+1), 33.Tristan Blackmon, 4.Ranko Veselinović ©, 28.Tate Johnson; 20.Andrés Cubas (43.Antoine Coupland 87'), 13.Ralph Priso (2.Mathías Laborda HT), 59.Jeevan Badwal; 45.Pedro Vite, 14.Daniel Ríos, 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (26.J.C. Ngando 70')

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 12.Belal Halbouni, 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik, 44.Jackson Castro, 75.Rayan Elloumi

San Diego FC

1.C.J. dos Santos; 33.Oscar Verhoeven, 25.Ian Pilcher, 97.Christopher McVey, 27.Luca Bombino; 8.Onni Valakari, 70.Alejandro Alvarado Jr. (24.Emmanuel Boateng 70'), 6.Jeppe Tverskov; 10.Anders Dreyer, 32.Milan Iloski (26.Manu Duah 89'), 77.Alex Mighten (9.Tomás Ángel 79')

Substitutes not used

98.Jacob Jackson, 13.Pablo Sisniega, 16.Heine Gikling Bruseth, 19.Jasper Löffelsend, 22.Franco Negri







