Evander and Lukas Engel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 20

June 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati's Evander and Lukas Engel were named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 20, the league announced Thursday.

The duo were key contributors to FC Cincinnati's 3-1 win at CF Montréal Wednesday night and combined for the Orange and Blue's third goal on the evening.

Evander - who was named an MLS All-Star earlier in the evening - put together one of his strongest performances for FC Cincinnati Wednesday night. The Brazilian No. 10 scored twice and assisted on Luca Orellano's goal, providing three goal contributions for the first time in an FCC kit. It marked the first FC Cincinnati three-goal contribution game of 2025 and the 12th in MLS play in club history.

Wednesday night marked the third time this season Evander scored multiple goals in a game (March 22 vs Atlanta United FC; April 19 at Chicago Fire FC). He surpassed 10 goals for FC Cincinnati in his 21st match for the club, becoming the second-fastest player in club history to score 10 goals (Kévin Denkey, 17).

Lukas Engel was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for the second time this season (Matchday 7). Engel was a stalwart on the backline in a match where Cincinnati held Montréal off the board until the 90th minute.

Engel's assist of FC Cincinnati's third goal on the evening was a moment of brilliance and sealed the three points. Taking possession, Engel took on multiple defenders and drove into the penalty area, delivering an inch-perfect pass to Evander running on to deposit his second goal of the night.

Evander and Engel's selections are the 17th and 18th recognitions of an FC Cincinnati player on the MLS Team of the Matchday this season.

2025 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

- Miles Robinson (1, 8-Bench)

- Kévin Denkey (1-Bench, 10, 13-Bench, 19-Bench)

- Yuya Kubo (3)

- Evander (5, 6, 9, 12, 20)

- Roman Celentano (6, 14-Bench, 19-Bench)

- Lukas Engel (7, 20)

- Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela (8)

2025 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 20)

F: Ramiro Enrique (ORL), Sam Surridge (NSH), Milan Iloski (SD)

M: Bongi Hlongwane (MIN), Evander (CIN), Eduard Atuesta (ORL), Anders Dreyer (SD)

D: Lukas Engel (CIN), Michael Boxall (MIN), Andrés Herrera (CLB)

GK: John Pulskamp (SKC)

Coach: Mikey Varas (SD)

Bench: Sean Johnson (TOR), Anthony Markanich (MIN), Manu García (SKC), Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Cristian Espinoza (SJ), Marco Pašalić (ORL), Jacen Russell-Rowe (CLB), Bruno Damiani (PHI), Chicho Arango (SJ)







