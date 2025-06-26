FC Dallas Falls to the San Jose Earthquakes 4-2
June 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (5-7-6, 21 points) fell 4-2 to the San Jose Earthquakes (7-7-5, 26 points) on Wednesday night at Toyota Stadium.
FIRST GOAL AT HOME FOR MUSA
Forward Petar Musa scored his first home goal of the season and sixth overall in regular-season play. He leads FC Dallas in goals this season. Luciano Acosta provided the assist, his first of the year.
200 MLS DOMESTIC APPEARANCES FOR IBBY
Defender Sebastien Ibeagha reached 200 career MLS domestic appearances and his 93rd across all competitions for FC Dallas. He recorded two interceptions and three clearances on the night.
MOORE FINDS THE NET
Defender Shaq Moore scored his first goal at Toyota Stadium and second of the season in the 68th minute. It marked FC Dallas' 13th equalizing goal of the year, tied for second-most in MLS behind Sporting Kansas City (14).
SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES
FC Dallas extended its sellout streak to 25 consecutive home matches with an attendance of 11,004. Toyota Stadium is currently undergoing renovations on the east side. For more information, visit NewToyotaStadium.com.
NEXT UP
FC Dallas welcomes expansion club San Diego FC on Saturday, June 28, also at 7:30 p.m. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. The audio call can be heard on the official FC Dallas app.
FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES
Head Coach Eric Quill
On the match tonight...
"That put us even deeper in a hole. We played some young players and mistakes are going to happen. Mistakes are going to happen unfortunately. But I was proud of the fight that nine guys put on the field in the last 25 minutes. It's not easy. They were chasing, trying whatever they could, trying to find something to get on the score sheet and level the game. So can't fault the desire of those nine guys left on the field. But we gifted them with our decisions, and we were sloppy in too many moments. My biggest frustration is the first 10 minutes of the second half."
On the red cards issued in the match...
"We got plenty of depth. It is another opportunity for somebody. That's what this is all about. If you haven't had your opportunity lately and you want it, maybe it's there for the taking now. And now, what do you do with it? So 30 man roster, 11 guys play, five subs, right? Things happen where your moments are there for you, and now it's about making the most of that moment. So we'll see who we plug in the field, but we'll take a look at that right now. We gotta get ourselves turned around fast, because Saturday's coming at us fast."
Defender Marco Farfan
On the match tonight...
"Yes, obviously it was difficult. We felt we had the game under control, even though we were defending in the first half they couldn't generate much danger, we came out of the second half and we gave them motivation with the goal from the corner kick and from there they started to attack more, but I think it was more about the mentality of how we came out of the second half to try to win the game. Look, today we were 1-0 up, we were playing well. It's knowing how to handle those games when we are winning and keep coming out in the second half at any minute to get the second goal instead of falling back and relaxing."
Goalkeeper Maarten Paes
On the difference between the first and second half...
"Football is a game of moments. The little margins of conceding goals can cost you the game. The first half, we played a little sloppy, but gave it our all. Second half, we missed some key details in our play, and then the game slipped out of our hands."
On another home game on Saturday...
"We need to bring a bounce-back mentality. But we feel a huge responsibility to the fans who come every week to support us and one win is not enough, we feel that. Saturday will be another moment to give everything for them. The red cards don't help but it's next man up, we have a good roster and we've got to get our heads together and fight for the whole entire organization."
Major League Soccer Stories from June 26, 2025
- Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean Team up with University of Miami's Rescue a Reef Program in Celebration of World Oceans Day - Inter Miami CF
- Nathan Saliba Transferred to R.S.C. Anderlecht - Club de Foot Montreal
- Postgame Note: Rapids Defeat LA Galaxy 2-0 at Home - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-0 to Colorado Rapids on Wednesday Night - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Defeats Vancouver 5-3, Climbs to Top of Western Conference - San Diego FC
- San Jose's second-half road comeback propels team to fifth in West standings - San Jose Earthquakes
- 'Caps now one point back of first place in the West, with a game in hand - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- First Hat Trick in San Diego FC History by Iloski Leads to a Victory against Vancouver and Top Spot in Western Conference - San Diego FC
- Mihailovic, Harris Goals Catapult Rapids to Shutout Victory over LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- FC Dallas Falls to the San Jose Earthquakes 4-2 - FC Dallas
- Sporting KC Wins in Wild Comeback - Sporting Kansas City
- Chicago Fire FC Falls 1-0 against Philadelphia Union at Soldier Field - Chicago Fire FC
- Crew Outdistance Atlanta 3=1 - Columbus Crew SC
- New England Revolution Falls to Nashville SC, 2-3 - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- FC Dallas Falls to the San Jose Earthquakes 4-2
- FC Dallas Transfers Homegrown Goalkeeper Antonio Carrera to Tigres UANL
- FC Dallas, Driblab Extend Player Performance and Scouting Partnership
- Luciano Acosta Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following 4-2 Road Win
- Lucho Acosta Brace Leads FC Dallas to 4-2 Comeback Win Over Sporting Kansas City