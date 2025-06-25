San Diego FC's Anders Dreyer, Hirving "Chucky"Lozano, and Jeppe TVerskov Named to the 2025 MLS All-Star Game Roster

June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - Major League Soccer today announced the 2025 MLS All-Star Team roster, which includes San Diego FC's Designated Players Anders Dreyer and Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, as well as team captain Jeppe Tverskov.

The best players in North America will take center stage at the 2025 MLS All-Star Game this summer, as the MLS All-Stars will face a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 23 (6 p.m. PT) at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. The highly anticipated match, which marks the first professional All-Star Game to be played in Austin, will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English, Spanish, and French.

SDFC's All-Star trio joins global superstar and 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi, United States Men's National Team standouts Patrick Agyemang, Max Arfsten, Sebastian Berhalter, Alex Freeman, Diego Luna, Miles Robinson, and Brian White, Canadian Men's National Team goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair were among the 26 players honored today as Major League Soccer unveiled the league's roster for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game.

MLS newcomers Dreyer, Lozano, and Tverskov have made an immediate impact, each earning their first-ever MLS All-Star selection in their debut season. SDFC is the first expansion team since Atlanta United in 2017 to have three MLS All-Star selections in its inaugural season.

The roster was selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting (12 players), designations by MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estévez of the host club, Austin FC (12 players), and two selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

The Commissioner's picks for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game are Patrick Agyemang of Charlotte FC and Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano of expansion side San Diego FC. Agyemang has built on a breakthrough 2024 season to lead the attacking line for Charlotte FC, netting six goals and an assist this season while becoming one of the most prolific scorers in club history. The 24-year-old, East Hartford, Conn. native has also made an impact on the United States Men's National Team and is the only player to appear in all nine USMNT matches in 2025, scoring five goals in his first nine appearances.

The first Designated Player signing in San Diego FC history, Lozano has made an immediate impact for the expansion club, scoring five goals and adding seven assists in just over 1,000 minutes of action. The 29-year-old forward's play earned him a call-up to the Mexican National Team for the first time in 2025 - a team with which he has earned 70 senior caps for and tallied 18 goals and 12 assists across all competitions, including a goal and an assist during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Lozano began his career in LIGA MX, having appeared in 120 games for Pachuca from 2014-17.

The 2025 MLS All-Star roster by position and selection mechanism:

GOALKEEPERS (3)

- Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC / Voted In)

- Brad Stuver (Austin FC / Coach's Selection)

- Yohei Takaoka (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Coach's Selection)

DEFENDERS (8)

- Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF / Voted In)

- Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection)

- Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Voted In)

- Michael Boxall (Minnesota United FC / Voted In)

- Alex Freeman (Orlando City SC / Voted In)

- Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union / Coach's Selection)

- Andy Najar (Nashville SC / Coach's Selection)

- Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati / Coach's Selection)

MIDFIELDERS (6)

- Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Voted In)

- David Da Costa (Portland Timbers / Coach's Selection)

- Evander (FC Cincinnati / Voted In)

- Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake / Voted In)

- Jeppe Tverskov (San Diego FC / Coach's Selection)

- Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire FC / Coach's Selection)

FORWARDS / WINGERS (9)

- Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC / Commissioner's Pick)

- Tai Baribo (Philadelphia Union / Voted In)

- Denis Bouanga (LAFC / Voted In)

- Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC / Coach's Selection)

- Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano (San Diego FC / Commissioner's Pick)

- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF / Voted In)

- Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection)

- Brandon Vazquez (Austin FC / Coach's Selection)

- Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Voted In)

The MLS All-Stars will take the field in the special 2025 MLS All-Star jersey. Created in celebration of the league's 30th season, the 2025 MLS All-Star jersey pays homage to the history of MLS with blue and green features, which represent the league's original colors. Also inspired by the dazzling display of talent that will be showcased during All-Star Week in Austin, the embossed firework pattern represents the best and brightest MLS has to offer, while also leaning into the culture of Austin and celebrating the city's passionate fanbase.

SDFC Winger Anders Dreyer

Danish winger Anders Dreyer joined SDFC as the club's second-ever designated player ahead of the 2025 season along with Denmark International Teammate, Jeppe Tverskov. Dreyer engraved his name in SDFC history scoring the team's first-ever goal and celebrated his MLS debut with a brace in the 2-0 inaugural match win against the LA Galaxy on Feb. 28. This season, Dreyer is San Diego's lead goal scorer with eight goals and leads the team and the league with nine assists in 18 appearances. Dreyer alone has contributed to 46% of San Diego's 33 goals scored with a league leading 16 combined goals and assists.

SDFC Winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano

Mexican international winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano was named SDFC's first-ever Designated Player on June 6, 2024, joining SDFC ahead of the Club's 2025 Inaugural season. This season, Lozano has made 14 appearances (12 starts) and has registered five goals and seven assists, good for the second most combined goals and assists in the Club.

SDFC Midfielder Jeppe Tverskov.

Jeppe Tverskov, who joined SDFC from sister-club FC Nordsjaelland ahead of the 2025 season, was named the first-ever SDFC team captain. He has also contributed to SDFC's 33 goals this season, registering one goal and six assists in 17 appearances. Tverskov has been an essential element of San Diego's midfield and leads the league in touches (1,602) followed by SDFC teammate and defender Chirstopher McVey (1,593).

Highlights of the 2025 MLS All-Star include:

- Sitting atop the Western Conference, Vancouver Whitecaps FC leads the league with four selections to the MLS All-Star Game: midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, defender Tristan Blackmon, goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, and forward Brian White. All four players are making their MLS All-Star Game debuts.

- Sixteen players are first-time MLS All-Stars: goalkeepers Brad Stuver and Yohei Takaoka, defenders Max Arfsten, Tristan Blackmon, Michael Boxall, Alex Freeman, and Andy Najar, midfielders Sebastian Berhalter, David Da Costa, Jeppe Tverskov, and Philip Zinckernagel, and forwards Patrick Agyemang, Tai Baribo, Anders Dreyer, Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano, and Brian Whit

- Expansion side San Diego FC is represented by three players on the roster: Anders Dreyer, Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano, and Jeppe Tverskov. The three players are the most by an expansion team since Atlanta United in 2017 (Miguel Almirón, Greg Garza, Michael Parkhurst).

- Of the 26 players on the roster, Columbus Crew forward Diego Rossi has the most career All-Star selections with four (2019, 2021, 2024-25), while LAFC's Denis Bouanga (2023-25), Philadelphia Union's Jakob Glesnes (2022-23, 2025), and FC Cincinnati's Miles Robinson (2021, 2024-25) have three selections each.

- Sixteen different countries (by place of birth) are represented on the roster, led by the United States with nine players and Denmark with three - Anders Dreyer, Jeppe Tverskov, and Philip Zinckernagel. Countries with at least one representative include Argentina (one), Brazil (one), Canada (one), Denmark (three), England (one), France (one), Honduras (one), Israel (one), Japan (one), Mexico (one, New Zealand (one), Norway (one), Portugal (one), Spain (one), United States (nine), and Uruguay (one).

- The roster features six players aged 24 years old or younger, including Alex Freeman (20 years old), Diego Luna (21), Patrick Agyemang (24), Max Arfsten (24), Sebastian Berhalter (24), and David Da Costa (24). A pair of Inter Miami stars represent the oldest players on the roster in Lionel Messi (38 years old) and Jordi Alba (36).

- Two players on the MLS All-Star roster - Brandon Vazquez (Austin FC) and Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano (San Diego FC - have previously played in LIGA MX. Vazquez appeared in 49 matches for LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey in 2024, scoring 14 goals. Lozano began his professional career with Pachuca, where he made 149 appearances and scored 43 goals and 31 assists during his time at the club (2014-17). Lozano led Pachuca to the Liga MX title in the 2016 Torneo Clausura and the 2016-17 Concacaf Champions League championship campaign.

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T are on sale at MLSsoccer.com/AllStar.

The MLS All-Star Game and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T at Q2 Stadium will be available to watch for free in more than 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish, and French on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass for $69 for the remainder of the 2025 season and Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up for a seasonal subscription for $59 for the remainder of the season, through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

