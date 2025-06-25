Atlanta United Falls 3-1 at Columbus Crew

June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release









Atlanta United vs. the Columbus Crew

(Atlanta United FC) Atlanta United vs. the Columbus Crew(Atlanta United FC)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Atlanta United fell 3-1 to the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night at Lower.com Field. Brooks Lennon scored his first goal of the season in the second half, but three first half goals ultimately proved to be the difference in the match.

Atlanta's first good opportunity came in the eighth minute when Mateusz Klich and Latte Lath combined down the left flank. The Polish midfielder sent a cross into the box towards Alexey Miranchuk, but a Columbus defender was able to deny Miranchuk a clean header on goal.

The home side found the breakthrough goal in the 23rd minute. Dylan Chambost played a ball over Atlanta's backline down the right flank to an open Andres Herrera. The right wing back timed his run perfectly and placed his left-footed shot to the far corner for the 1-0 lead. Jacen Russell-Rowe then added a first half brace to give the Crew a 3-0 lead at the break. The forward was played in by Daniel Gazdag down the right channel in the 32nd minute and fought off a challenge from Efrain Morales before firing a low shot from a tight angle just inside the near post to give the Crew a 2-0 lead. Ten minutes later, Diego Rossi pounced on a loose ball at the top of Atlanta's box and played in Russell-Rowe who finished from just outside the six-yard box.

Atlanta cut the deficit to 3-1 in the 56th minute. Miranchuk floated a cross off a short corner to the back post where Morales headed the ball back across the six-yard box. Columbus goalkeeper Evan Bush couldn't handle it cleanly and Lennon reacted and passed the ball over the line for his first goal of the season. The goal was awarded upon video review.

Atlanta continued to push for a second goal and created its best chance in the 65th minute. Miguel Almirón found Latte Lath in space on a counter attack. The Ivorian beat his defender and cut inside onto his left foot but his curling strike went just wide of the far post.

Atlanta United (4-10-5, 17 points) returns to action Saturday, July 5 when it travels to face D.C. United at Audi Field (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 20-9 Columbus

Shots on target: 10-3 Columbus

Corner kicks: 7-3 Columbus

Fouls Committed: 12-4 Atlanta

xG: 3.1 - 2.6 Columbus

Possession: 62-38 Columbus

Passing accuracy: 91-86 Columbus

Scoring

CLB - Andres Herrera 23' (Chambost)

CLB - Jacen Russell-Rowe 32' (Gazdag)

CLB - Jacen Russell-Rowe 42' (Rossi)

ATL - Brooks Lennon 56'

Disciplinary

ATL - Latte Lath Y 45+1'

CLB - Andres Herrera Y 50'

ATL - Will Reilly Y 73'

ATL - Efrain Morales Y 81'

ATL - Bartosz Slisz Y 88'

Notes:

Brooks Lennon scored his first goal of the season.

Efrain Morales made his first start of the season.

Brad Guzan made seven saves, one shy of his season high.

Attendance: 20,420

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Pedro Amador (Ronald Hernández 83')

D: Luis Abram

D: Efrain Morales

D: Matt Edwards (Soba Lobjanidze 76')

D: Brooks Lennon

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Mateusz Klich (Will Reilly 46')

M: Alexey Miranchuk (Jamal Thiaré 76')

F: Miguel Almirón

F: Latte Lath (Noah Cobb 83')

Substitutes not used:

Jayden Hibbert

Nyk Sessock

Luke Brennan

Edwin Mosquera

COLUMBUS CREW STARTING LINEUP

GK: Evan Bush

D: Andres Herrera

D: Yevhen Cheberko

D: Lassi Lappalainen (Ibrahim Aliyu 61')

D: Steven Moreira (Mohamed Farsi 61')

M: Darlington Nagbe (c) (Derrick Jones - 90+3')

M: Dylan Chambost (Amar Sejdic 72')

M: Daniel Gazdag

M: Sean Zawadski

F: Diego Rossi

F: Jacen Russel-Rowe (Aziel Jackson 72')

Substitutes not used:

Abraham Romero

Taha Habroune

Cole Mrowka

Tristan Brown

OFFICIALS

Victor Rivas (referee), Chris Elliot (assistant), Nick Balcer (assistant), Muhammad Hassan (fourth), David Barrie (VAR), Mike Kampmeinert (AVAR)

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.