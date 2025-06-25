Toronto FC (1) - New York Red Bulls (1) Postgame Summary

June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SCORING SUMMARY

RBNY - Mohammed Sofo 20'

TOR - Theo Corbeanu 51' (Sigurd Rosted, Alonso Coello)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Alonso Coello 66' (caution)

RBNY - Mohammed Sofo 80' (caution)

RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC 3-10-5 14 points

New York Red Bulls 8-7-4 28 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC - Sean Johnson (C); Zane Monlouis (Kosi Thompson 41'), Kevin Long, Sigurd Rosted (Lazar Stefanovic 81'); Derrick Etienne Jr. (Malik Henry 87'), Maxime Dominguez (Deandre Kerr 76'), Alonso Coello, Matty Longstaff, Maxime Dominguez; Theo Corbeanu (Tyrese Spicer 76'), Ola Brynhildsen

Substitutes Not Used: Luka Gavran, Michael Sullivan, Lorenzo Insigne, Charlie Sharp

NEW YORK RED BULLS - Carlos Coronel; Kyle Duncan, Alexander Hack, Noah Eile, Raheem Edwards (Omar Valencia 62'); Daniel Edelman, Felipe Carballo (Ronald Donkor 62'), Mohammed Sofo (Julian Hall 84'), Wikelman Carmona (Serge Ngoma 62'), Emil Forsberg (C); Lewis Morgan (Wiktor Bogacz 24', Dennis Gjengaar 77')

Substitutes Not Used: AJ Marcucci, Sean Nealis, Tim Parker

MEDIA NOTES

Sigurd Rosted registered his first assist for Toronto FC.

Malik Henry made his debut as an 87th minute substitute, becoming the seventh player to debut for Toronto FC during the 2024 MLS season.

ROBIN FRASER - HEAD COACH, TORONTO FC

Q: An ugly start, but a good response. So, what did you think of the evening?

I thought we were terrible in the first half. Looked tentative, passive, unsure of ourselves. The end of the first half was slightly better, and we changed the shape. We looked a little more clear in what we needed to do and then I thought second half response was very good. I thought we came out and pushed the issue from the very beginning. And that's really the story of the day for me is we have to start games that way. We have to be aggressive; we can't be passive. The season continues to move along and for us to get ourselves in contention, we have to be aggressive.

Q: You talked yesterday about one of the revelations in the first half of the season not getting enough members today. Was that better? But the same? What did you make of that?

Well, when we played with two forwards in the first half, our chances came off counter attacks and we actually had a number of good chances while playing very poorly. So, in that sense it was helpful because we had more numbers and counterattack situations, but in the second half you saw times when guys got toward the end line. We got numbers in the box and its commitment. It's the commitment to get there, the willingness to get there, the belief that the ball's going to get in there. And it felt to me like every time there was a crossing situation, we had good numbers in the box if I'd say every time. But most of the time it felt like we were getting good numbers in the box. And again, I think it just comes down to commitment. The idea was to start with two forwards. So, we automatically had more numbers in the box, but we didn't even have any good possessions in the first half to get numbers in the box. And the whole thing changes based on our mentality, our approach, our attitude.

Q: Is there any early words yet on Zane [Monlouis]?

No, I don't know exactly what it was. I'm not really sure what it was. It looked pretty innocuous, but he obviously went down and stayed down pretty hard. We just haven't had time to even address that yet. A couple other things on my mind.

Q: And no Fede [Federico Bernardeschi], is that a minor thing or is he going to be back soon?

Yeah, he continues to have some lingering effects from prior to the break.

Q: And we didn't see Lorenzo [Insigne] tonight. Was he healthy?

He was healthy. We wanted to look at some of the younger guys. Malik [Henry] gets a chance as the game went on. We were looking for pace on the wings. I thought we were pretty effective in the wings tonight and we had to continue to try to keep that pace. Theo [Corbeanu] needed a break, Derek [Etienne Jr.] needed a break, and it made sense to go that way.

Q: Theo [Corbeanu] a nice goal. I'm just curious as to what you thought of his performance overall on the night.

I thought in the first half he was just okay, didn't hold the ball enough, had some good chances, maybe could have put one away, but I thought once he went to the wing he looked much more comfortable. So, one of the things that we've talked to Theo [Corbeanu] about with his skillset, he should be able to play anywhere across the front. He's obviously very comfortable playing on the right, either wing actually. So, I think once he went outside and he was more comfortable there, he was more effective.

Q: It wasn't perfect today, but we haven't seen a lot of [Matty] Longstaff and [Alonso] Coello in the middle of the field. They have a nice balance of skills. What did you see from the two?

Again, I thought the first half was poor. Too many turnovers. Not just from them but from everyone. Obviously, it's highlighted by the middle of the midfield, but I thought as the game went on, the energy, the commitment, we were able to really get ourselves back in the game after a pretty poor start. And I do think that Matty [Longstaff] and Alo [Alonso Coello] cover a lot of ground. They do have a good understanding, and I thought overall it was decent. I would say it started poorly, but based on a very good second half, I would say it was pretty decent.

Q: You've told us you're pretty even-keeled with the team. Were you less even keeled at this half time?

Yes. Yes I was. I was. And part of it is I forward ever anyone thinks about this team and the players on the team, and you always hear all these things about us. What I do believe in is a character of this group and they need to believe in it themselves. And truly, you can put yourself in games, you can win games through mentality. You can will yourself to do it. And I believe that this is a group that's capable of it, but for us to compete, we have to play. We played in the second half. We have to play with that kind of energy and that kind of fire.

THEO CORBEANU - FORWARD, TORONTO FC

Q: How would you evaluate the team's overall performance?

Yeah, no, I thought it was a good team performance. It's not easy to come back after such a long break and produce a performance like that. I thought it was very positive. And coming back into it from the break, I thought we showed resilience. We never stopped on an attacking perspective. We created a lot of chances, and I thought we should have scored more. That's myself included. I had some big chances that I didn't put away, but I'm happy that in the end I was able to capitalize on Siggy's [Sigurd Rosted] great ball into the box and got my head on it. And I was really fortunate to score that. But yeah, no, on a team perspective, everybody works so hard and I'm proud of the team and even though it's not three points, it's still a good feeling to come away with a point and it's just very positive.

Q: Definitely heading into the right direction going for Saturday, the second half was much better. Was there a forceful talk from the coach at halftime?

Yeah, everybody said in the locker room it, it's ours for the taking, even though we were one nil down, we knew that we created some big, big chances. It wasn't easy in this heat as well. It's difficult to run and to maintain the sprints and to work in this heat, but I felt like we dealt with that very well. And in the second half it opened up for us a little bit and we had some big opportunities as well. I thought on the left wing, Derek [Etienne Jr.] was very dangerous and yeah, everybody, Ola [Brynhildsen] worked very, very hard and in the back line we were so solid, dealt with some very, very good players from Red Bulls. So yeah, they have a good team, very energetic and it's very difficult to play against and I thought we dealt with that really, really well.

Q: Today you rose high on that goal. Do you score many with your head?

I don't, and people get onto me for it. I can't lie. It's a part of my game, which definitely needs work. I should be better, but I'm working on it in training, and I've made that a target of mine actually for the second half of the season to get my head onto things and to win aerial dues and yeah, just all of that.

Q: What does it tell you about this group, that they were able to find a response on a day where there were so many things lined up?

No, it's great. I mean, obviously first half of the season it was difficult for us and there were many days where it was similar like today, but today we showed resilience. Like I said, we never stopped, and we were never down on ourselves. Even if we didn't finish a tax or we didn't get something at the end of it, I thought we continued to push and that's a credit to everybody and that's a credit to the work that we've done over the past couple of weeks in this break. And I felt like this break's been very good for us on a mental level. Everything, sometimes you need a break from football and yeah, I thought everybody's mindset going into this, it felt different.







