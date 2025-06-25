Columbus Crew Midfielder Max Arfsten and Forward Diego Rossi Named 2025 MLS All-Stars

June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew Midfielder Max Arfsten and Forward Diego Rossi are among the 26 players honored today as Major League Soccer unveiled the complete roster for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game. Arfsten earned his first MLS All-Star designation while Rossi received his fourth, the most of all players on the 2025 MLS All-Star roster after earning the distinction in back-to-back seasons for the first time of his career. Both Arfsten and Rossi were among the selections made by 2025 MLS All-Star and Austin FC Head Coach Nico Estévez.

The 2025 MLS All-Star Game will be played on Wednesday, July 23 at 9 p.m. ET, and feature the MLS All-Stars taking on the Liga MX All-Stars, at Q2 Stadium, home of Austin FC. The roster was selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting (12 players), designations by Estévez of host club Austin FC (12 players) and a pair of selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Arfsten has started 16 matches for the Crew in 2025, recording six goal contributions (three goals, three assists), including the game-winning goal against the San Jose Earthquakes on April 26. The Fresno, Calif., native has made 59 regular season appearances (42 starts) while recording nine goals and 13 assists since joining the Club in 2023. In postseason play, the midfielder has made three appearances and has notched two goals. Internationally, Arfsten has earned seven caps for the U.S. Men's National Team and is currently featuring in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. The 24-year-old recorded his first two career assists on June 15 in the USMNT's 5-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago.

Rossi receives his fourth All-Star recognition (2019, 2021, 2024 and 2025) after notching a team-high nine goals, as well as three assists in 17 regular season matches in 2025. Rossi has tallied four game-winning goals, matching a career-high set in 2019 with LAFC. The 27-year-old Uruguayan registered his ninth career game with two or more goals, his third with the Black & Gold, against D.C. United on March 29, tied for seventh most amongst active MLS players. Additionally, Rossi became the 47th player in MLS history to reach 70 goals with his score against FC Cincinnati on May 17. Since joining the Crew in August of 2023, the forward has made 61 appearances (55 starts), recording 24 goals and 17 assists, along with two goals and three assists in seven postseason matches.

Including this years' participants, Black & Gold players have combined for 33 All-Star selections in Club history.

ALL-TIME COLUMBUS CREW MLS ALL-STARS

2025: Max Arfsten, Diego Rossi

2024: Rudy Camacho, Cucho Hernández, Steven Moreira, Darlington Nagbe, Diego Rossi

2023: Aidan Morris, Lucas Zelarayán

2022: Darlington Nagbe

2021: Lucas Zelarayan

2018: Zack Steffen

2016: Wil Trapp

2015: Ethan Finlay, Waylon Francis, Kei Kamara

2014: Michael Parkhurst

2010: Guillermo Barros Schelotto, Chad Marshall

2009: Guillermo Barros Schelotto, Chad Marshall

2008: Guillermo Barros Schelotto, Frankie Hejduk, Robbie Rogers

2007: Guillermo Barros Schelotto, Frankie Hejduk

2005: Frankie Hejduk

2004: Frankie Hejduk, Jon Busch, Robin Fraser

2003: Frankie Hejduk, Kyle Martino

2002: John Harkes, Brian Maisonneuve, Brian McBride

2001: Mike Clark, Brian McBride, John Wilmar Perez

2000: Mike Clark, Brian McBride, Dante Washington

1999: Thomas Dooley, Stern John, Brian Maisonneuve, Brian McBride, Robert Warzycha

1998: Thomas Dooley, Brian McBride, Brian Maisonneuve, Stern John

1997: Robert Warzycha, Brian McBride

1996: Brian McBride, Doctor Khumalo

MLS ALL-STAR GAME MVP

1998: Brian McBride







Major League Soccer Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.