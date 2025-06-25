Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Concede Two in Stoppage Time in Kansas City
June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Brutal finish in Kansas City.
Charlotte FC dominated most of the match, creating numerous chances and nearly three xG by the 90th minute. Only one found the back of the net. Instead, Sporting KC converted their chances late in this one, scoring in the 93rd and 96th minutes to seal the 2-1 victory.
Both sides found space to attack in the first half. Charlotte had the most opportunities and looked like a threat for most of the half. There were spells where KC found themselves with half chances, including one off the post, but nothing ever tested Kristijan Kahlina, who made his return to the starting lineup.
In the 35th minute, a nice buildup from Eryk Williamson and Wilfried Zaha eventually led to a darting Souleyman Doumbia on the overlap. He slotted it back across the 18, and a bit of magic from Idan Toklomati forced the ball into the back of the net. It was a class back-heel to take the lead.
For the rest of the match until stoppage time, Charlotte consistently found themselves in the driver's seat. KC threatened, but nothing ever felt like they would find an equalizer. Conversely, Charlotte had numerous chances to put this one away, particularly during a 10-minute period in the 80th minute, when chances from Liel Abada, Kerwin Vargas, and Pep Biel all went errant. Dean Smith then made several changes to try to see this one out as Sporting KC continued to press and stretch the defense.
Just like that, two goals in three minutes in stoppage time led to an SKC victory. Both goals came from looping balls over the backline.
It's a tough way to finish a tough road match in KC. This will be Charlotte's last road trip out West for the season. Next Up: Chicago.
