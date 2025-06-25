The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation Announces over $10 Million Commitment to All Food Banks in the Carolinas

June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE - The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation (DNTF) today announced over $10 million in grants to support each of its partner food banks across North and South Carolina. This represents the largest single commitment in the Foundation's history and reflects the Teppers' ongoing dedication to address food insecurity, directly funding each of the 10 food banks serving the Carolinas.

These grants come at a critical time as partner food banks report a decrease in public funding and food donations coupled with increased operating costs and a significant rise in demand. Food insecurity in the Carolinas has been a core pillar of the Teppers' philanthropy since acquiring the Carolina Panthers in 2018.

"When we learned of the growing strain on our partner food banks, it was important for us to respond and to do so quickly," said David and Nicole Tepper. "Our communities are facing a food crisis and each of these organizations are on the front lines addressing that basic need. We want to ensure they have the resources to continue to serve a growing community who rely on them day in and day out."

In addition to addressing the immediate, critical need of these food banks with special, one-time grants, The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation provides annual support to each of its partner food banks throughout the Carolinas. In February 2025, the Foundation announced $1.3 million in annual grants, a 15 percent increase from the previous year. As part of DNTF's over $10 million commitment, the Teppers have allocated an additional increase in annual grants to partner food banks for calendar year 2026.

Grants will be dispersed to the following organizations:

Food Bank of the Albemarle

Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina

Golden Harvest Food Bank

Harvest Hope Food Bank

Inter-Faith Food Shuttle and Bank

Lowcountry Food Bank

MANNA Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina

Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina

The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation's impact extends beyond annual grants. Earlier this year, the Foundation supported Lowcountry Food Bank to help launch its Smart Locker initiative which allows individuals access to food resources 24 hours a day. In 2024, DNTF collaborated with Inter-Faith Food Shuttle and Bank to construct 100 garden boxes and upgrade their farm's irrigation system, expanding their capacity, and supporting Lowcountry Food Bank to assist limited-capacity agencies within the counties they serve. DNTF also provided immediate relief to several food banks in the wake of Hurricane Helene. The Foundation also committed $3 million to Nourish Up last year to help launch its "Hunger Hub" -- a new 90,000-square-foot facility located in the heart of Charlotte providing unprecedented resources to community members facing food and nutrition insecurity.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.