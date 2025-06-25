Toronto FC Sign Michael Sullivan and Malik Henry to MLS Short-Term Agreements

June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed Toronto FC II midfielders Michael Sullivan and Malik Henry to MLS short-term agreements for Wednesday's home match against New York Red Bulls. Per MLS rules, the short-term agreement allows clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, Leagues Cup and exhibition matches.

Sullivan, 22, recently signed his first professional contract with Toronto FC II on March 6, 2025. He has made 10 appearances for TFC II during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, including his club debut against FC Cincinnati 2 on March 9. He has scored two game-winning goals for the Young Reds, the first against Inter Miami CF II on April 10, followed by his second against Crown Legacy FC on May 30. The Tarentum, Pennsylvania native was originally selected 39th overall (second round) by TFC in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. He spent the past four seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, where he recorded six goals and two assists through 67 appearances (41 starts). He earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Academic Team honours in his sophomore (2022) and junior (2023) campaigns. As a senior, Sullivan made 19 appearances (17 starts) in 2024 and helped the Panthers lift the ACC regular season championship for the first time in program history.

Henry, 22, recently signed his first professional contract with TFC II on March 4, 2025. He made his club debut against FC Cincinnati 2 on March 9, 2025, and has recorded four assists in 13 appearances for the Young Reds this season. Henry was originally selected 39th overall (second round) by CF Montréal in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft on December 19, 2023. The Hamilton, Ontario native split his collegiate career between University of North Carolina (2020) and the University of Akron (2021-2024), registering two goals and 21 assists in 71 appearances in four seasons with the Zips. At Akron, he earned numerous accolades including Second Team All-Mid-American Conference (2021), All-Ohio (2021, 2023), First Team All-MAC (2022), Second Team All-BIG EAST (2023, 2024), Third Team All-East Region (2023) and First Team All-East Region (2024) honours. Prior to his NCAA career, he spent three years in the Toronto FC Academy. Internationally, Henry represented Canada at the 2017 Concacaf U-15 Championship in the United States.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC sign Toronto FC II midfielders Michael Sullivan and Malik Henry to MLS short-term agreements for Wednesday's MLS regular season match against New York Red Bulls.







