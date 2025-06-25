Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-1 to Minnesota United FC on the Road
June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Houston Dynamo FC fell 3-1 on the road to Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field tonight.
Notably, the match saw goalkeeper Jonathan Bond make his 100th MLS regular season appearance, while defender Erik Sviatchenko made his return from injury, playing 62 minutes in his first match since May 3
Defender Felipe Andrade was Houston's lone goal scorer tonight, pulling one back for the Dynamo in second half stoppage time when a pass from defender Franco Escobar at the far post deflected off a Minnesota defender and fell to Andrade in the center of the box for his fourth goal of the year.
Minnesota took the lead in the 61st minute when a throw-in found the head of Jefferson Diaz inside the box, who redirected the ball to Bongokuhle Hlongwane for the finish. A minute later, the home team doubled their lead when Anthony Markanich found Bongokuhle in the middle of the box for his second goal of the match.
Robin Lod netted Minnesota's third and final goal in the 70th minute with a left-footed finish at the far post following a pass from Julian Gressel.
Houston's first shot on goal came in the eighth minute when a set piece from midfielder Nico Lodeiro found the head of midfielder Ondřej Lingr at the near post, where he redirected the ball to the middle of the box for a left-footed strike from Sviatchenko that forced goalkeeper Wessel Speel to get low and block the shot away.
Bond was called into action in the 32nd minute, getting in front of and safely securing a long-distance shot from Julian Gressel.
The Dynamo almost took the lead in first half stoppage time when Houston was awarded a penalty after Michael Boxall was deemed to have fouled midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk. However, a VAR review determined the foul was committed outside the box, and the call was overturned and ruled a free kick.
Kowalczyk provided a dangerous chance in the 53rd minute with a curling free kick from the left side of the box that carried just over the crossbar.
A corner from forward Amine Bassi found defender Griffin Dorsey in the box in the 84th minute for a powerful header that missed the near post by inches.
Houston wraps the week hosting St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, June 28, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium. Fans can secure tickets for the match.
---
Minnesota United FC (9-4-6, 33 pts.) 3-1 Houston Dynamo FC (5-9-5, 20 pts.)
MLS Regular Season - Game 19
Allianz Field - St. Paul, Minnesota
SCORING SUMMARY
TEAM 1H 2H FT
Minnesota United FC 0 3 3
Houston Dynamo FC 0 1 1
MNUFC: Bongokuhle Hlongwane 2 (Jefferson Diaz 3) 60'
MNUFC: Bongokuhle Hlongwane 3 (Anthony Markanich 1) 63'
MNUFC: Robin Lod 3 (Julian Gressel 1) 70'
HOU: Felipe Andrade 3 (unassisted) 90'+4'
Minnesota United FC: Wessel Speel; Anthony Markanich (Devin Padelford 90'+5'), Nicolas Romero, Michael Boxall, Jefferson Diaz, Julian Gressel (Sang Bin Jeong 84'); Owen Gene (Joaquin Pereyra 71'), Wil Trapp, Robin Lod, Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Darius Randell 84); Kelvin Yeboah (D.J. Taylor 84')
Unused substitutes: Alec Smir, Hoyeon Jung, Loic Mesanvi
Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Franco Escobar, Pablo Ortiz, Erik Sviatchenko (Felipe Andrade 62'), Griffin Dorsey; Artur (Duane Holmes 82'), Brooklyn Raines, Nico Lodeiro (Amine Bassi 62'); Sebastian Kowalczyk, Ezequiel Ponce (Gabe Segal 75'), Ondřej Lingr (Lawrence Ennali 75')
Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Ethan Bartlow, Femi Awodesu, Júnior Urso
DISCIPLINE:
HOU: Griffin Dorsey (caution; foul) 36'
MNUFC: Michael Boxall (caution; foul) 45'+7'
MNUFC: Jefferson Diaz (caution; foul) 52'
MNUFC: Kelvin Yeboah (caution; foul) 79'
MNUFC: Joaquin Pereyra (caution; foul) 82'
OFFICIALS:
Referee: Sergii Demianchuk
Assistant: Corey Rockwell
Assistant: Felisha Mariscal
Fourth Official: Gerald Flores
VAR: Younes Marrakchi
Weather: 66 degrees, cloudy
Major League Soccer Stories from June 25, 2025
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-1 to Minnesota United FC on the Road - Houston Dynamo FC
- Minnesota United Defeats Houston Dynamo FC 3-1 - Minnesota United FC
- CLTFC drops points in first visit to Kansas City - Charlotte FC
- CF Montréal Downed 3-1 by FC Cincinnati - Club de Foot Montreal
- Union remain first in Supporters' Shield standings; Extend unbeaten streak to 11 MLS matches - Philadelphia Union
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Concede Two in Stoppage Time in Kansas City - Charlotte FC
- Nashville SC Undefeated in Team Record 12 Matches Following 3-2 Win at New England Revolution - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Dominates at CF Montréal - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Falls 3-1 at Columbus Crew - Atlanta United FC
- Toronto FC (1) - New York Red Bulls (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Minnesota United Defender Michael Boxall and Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair Voted into 2025 MLS All-Star Roster - Minnesota United FC
- San Diego FC's Anders Dreyer, Hirving "Chucky"Lozano, and Jeppe TVerskov Named to the 2025 MLS All-Star Game Roster - San Diego FC
- Jakob Glesnes and Tai Baribo Named to 2025 MLS All-Star Team - Philadelphia Union
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Lead MLS with Four All-Star Selections - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Nashville SC's Andy Najar Named to First Major League Soccer All-Star Team - Nashville SC
- Columbus Crew Midfielder Max Arfsten and Forward Diego Rossi Named 2025 MLS All-Stars - Columbus Crew SC
- LAFC Forward Denis Bouanga Voted to 2025 MLS All-Star Team - Los Angeles FC
- Winger Philip Zinckernagel Named to 2025 MLS All-Star Roster as Coach's Selection - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Forward Patrick Agyemang Named to 2025 MLS All-Star Team - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati's Evander and Miles Robinson Named to 2025 MLS All-Star Roster - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake & U.S. Men's National Team Standout Diego Luna Selected for 2025 MLS All-Star Game - Real Salt Lake
- Toronto FC Sign Michael Sullivan and Malik Henry to MLS Short-Term Agreements - Toronto FC
- Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United Match Moved to October 11 - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United's Match at Inter Miami CF Rescheduled to October 11 - Atlanta United FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Sporting KC: June 25, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Lock Down Defensively: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at Sporting Kansas City - Charlotte FC
- The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation Announces over $10 Million Commitment to All Food Banks in the Carolinas - Charlotte FC
- LAFC Battles to 1-1 Draw with CR Flamengo in Final Match at FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-1 to Minnesota United FC on the Road
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel for Midweek Matchup Versus Minnesota United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Installs RightHear Accessibility System at Shell Energy Stadium to Create Fully Accessible Areas for the Blind Or Visually Impaired
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 3-1, to CF Montréal
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host CF Montréal in Cross-Conference Matchup at Shell Energy Stadium