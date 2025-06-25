Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-1 to Minnesota United FC on the Road

June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







ST. PAUL, Minn. - Houston Dynamo FC fell 3-1 on the road to Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field tonight.

Notably, the match saw goalkeeper Jonathan Bond make his 100th MLS regular season appearance, while defender Erik Sviatchenko made his return from injury, playing 62 minutes in his first match since May 3

Defender Felipe Andrade was Houston's lone goal scorer tonight, pulling one back for the Dynamo in second half stoppage time when a pass from defender Franco Escobar at the far post deflected off a Minnesota defender and fell to Andrade in the center of the box for his fourth goal of the year.

Minnesota took the lead in the 61st minute when a throw-in found the head of Jefferson Diaz inside the box, who redirected the ball to Bongokuhle Hlongwane for the finish. A minute later, the home team doubled their lead when Anthony Markanich found Bongokuhle in the middle of the box for his second goal of the match.

Robin Lod netted Minnesota's third and final goal in the 70th minute with a left-footed finish at the far post following a pass from Julian Gressel.

Houston's first shot on goal came in the eighth minute when a set piece from midfielder Nico Lodeiro found the head of midfielder Ondřej Lingr at the near post, where he redirected the ball to the middle of the box for a left-footed strike from Sviatchenko that forced goalkeeper Wessel Speel to get low and block the shot away.

Bond was called into action in the 32nd minute, getting in front of and safely securing a long-distance shot from Julian Gressel.

The Dynamo almost took the lead in first half stoppage time when Houston was awarded a penalty after Michael Boxall was deemed to have fouled midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk. However, a VAR review determined the foul was committed outside the box, and the call was overturned and ruled a free kick.

Kowalczyk provided a dangerous chance in the 53rd minute with a curling free kick from the left side of the box that carried just over the crossbar.

A corner from forward Amine Bassi found defender Griffin Dorsey in the box in the 84th minute for a powerful header that missed the near post by inches.

Houston wraps the week hosting St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, June 28, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium. Fans can secure tickets for the match.

---

Minnesota United FC (9-4-6, 33 pts.) 3-1 Houston Dynamo FC (5-9-5, 20 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 19

Allianz Field - St. Paul, Minnesota

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Minnesota United FC 0 3 3

Houston Dynamo FC 0 1 1

MNUFC: Bongokuhle Hlongwane 2 (Jefferson Diaz 3) 60'

MNUFC: Bongokuhle Hlongwane 3 (Anthony Markanich 1) 63'

MNUFC: Robin Lod 3 (Julian Gressel 1) 70'

HOU: Felipe Andrade 3 (unassisted) 90'+4'

Minnesota United FC: Wessel Speel; Anthony Markanich (Devin Padelford 90'+5'), Nicolas Romero, Michael Boxall, Jefferson Diaz, Julian Gressel (Sang Bin Jeong 84'); Owen Gene (Joaquin Pereyra 71'), Wil Trapp, Robin Lod, Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Darius Randell 84); Kelvin Yeboah (D.J. Taylor 84')

Unused substitutes: Alec Smir, Hoyeon Jung, Loic Mesanvi

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Franco Escobar, Pablo Ortiz, Erik Sviatchenko (Felipe Andrade 62'), Griffin Dorsey; Artur (Duane Holmes 82'), Brooklyn Raines, Nico Lodeiro (Amine Bassi 62'); Sebastian Kowalczyk, Ezequiel Ponce (Gabe Segal 75'), Ondřej Lingr (Lawrence Ennali 75')

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Ethan Bartlow, Femi Awodesu, Júnior Urso

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Griffin Dorsey (caution; foul) 36'

MNUFC: Michael Boxall (caution; foul) 45'+7'

MNUFC: Jefferson Diaz (caution; foul) 52'

MNUFC: Kelvin Yeboah (caution; foul) 79'

MNUFC: Joaquin Pereyra (caution; foul) 82'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Sergii Demianchuk

Assistant: Corey Rockwell

Assistant: Felisha Mariscal

Fourth Official: Gerald Flores

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Weather: 66 degrees, cloudy







