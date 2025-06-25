Atlanta United's Match at Inter Miami CF Rescheduled to October 11

June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
ATLANTA - Major League Soccer announced today that Atlanta United's match at Inter Miami CF originally scheduled for Saturday, June 28 has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 11 due to Miami's advancement in the FIFA Club World Cup. The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).

Atlanta United (4-9-5, 17 points) returns to action tonight when it travels to face Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

