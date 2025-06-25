CF Montréal Downed 3-1 by FC Cincinnati
June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal fell 3-1 to FC Cincinnati on Wednesday evening at Stade Saputo.
Midfielder Evander opened the scoring for Cincinnati in the 45th minute. In the second half, forward Luca Orellano added a goal in the 65th minute and Evander completed his brace in the 83rd minute.
Forward Prince Owusu found the back of the net for the Bleu-blanc-noir in the 90th minute. This was Owusu's third goal in his last two games.
CF Montréal will return to action on Saturday at Stade Saputo against New York City FC at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
GAME NOTES
-Captain Samuel Piette earned his 180th MLS start.
-Defender George Campbell earned his 60th start with CF Montréal.
-Forward Prince Owusu earned his 40th MLS start.
Post-match comments from assistant coach David Sauvry, Prince Owusu and George Campbell are available HERE.
DAVID SAUVRY
"We're disappointed, that's for sure. We had prepared well for the match. We were consistent from the start, we created chances and we could have taken the lead, but we were punished for individual errors. I think that going in at half-time down 1-0 puts us in more difficulty rather than going in at 0-0, having that momentum and continuing to push. We took that second goal, which hurt because it was even more complicated to get back."
PRINCE OWUSU
"We wanted to win our first game at home. We want it so much that we become stiff. I think we have to get the stiffness away, communicate more and be braver in the defence and the offence. We have to analyze this game, take the good parts and learn from the mistakes."
GEORGE CAMPBELL
"We needed to get a little tighter and more aggressive and not let them bring the ball down and play as much. But that's Cincinnati's qualities and that was on us to figure these out. I think we can't let our foot off the gas in training, or put our head down in training. We must push, focus more and learn how we can build off the mistakes we made and improve."
