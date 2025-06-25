Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Sporting KC: June 25, 2025

June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC has back-to-back road matches this week and kick off with a midweek matchup against Western Conference foe Sporting KC at Children's Mercy Park Wednesday night. Wednesday's matchup is the first clash between The Crown and SKC and the fifth time Charlotte has faced a team from the West in 2025. Charlotte aim to improve their 2-1-1 mark against Western Conference teams this year.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday's match:

Match: Charlotte FC at Sporting Kansas City

When: Wednesday, June 25

Where: Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kan.

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV -  How to Watch & Listen

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)

For all other radio station affiliates in the Carolinas, click  here.

Previous Head-to-Head Matchup:

This is the first ever match up between the two clubs.

Eastern Conference Table:

Philadelphia Union - 37 Points, 18 GP

FC Cincinnati - 33 points, 18 GP

Nashville SC - 32 Points, 18 GP

Columbus Crew - 31 points, 18 GP

Orlando City SC - 30 points, 18 GP

Inter Miami CF - 29 Points, 16 GP

New York City FC - 28 points, 18 GP

New York Red Bulls - 27 points, 18 GP

Charlotte FC - 25 points, 18 GP

Chicago Fire - 25 points, 17 GP

New England Revolution - 23 points, 16 GP

D.C United - 18 points, 19 GP

For the full live table, click  here.

Players to Watch:

Charlotte FC will be without its leading goal scorer, Patrick Agyemang (six goals, one assist),  and defender Tim Ream as they joined the U.S. Men's National Team for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. On the attacking end, CLTFC will look to the likes of Wilfried Zaha (five goals, three assists) and Pep Biel (five goals, seven assists) to produce chances, while players such as Idan Toklamati and Tyger Smalls will look to fill in the scoring production in Agyemang's absence.

SKC's newly acquired striker, Dejan Joveljic, hasn't slowed down after helping LA Galaxy win MLS Cup last season and will look to continue his form on Wednesday. Joveljic leads his squad with 10 goals and has added two assists to his name through 17 matches played. Manu Garcia has helped in the middle of the pitch, tallying a team-best six assists, while Daniel Salloi and Shapi Suleymanov have each chipped in with four assists, respectively. John Pulskamp has been the man between the pipes for Kansas City, starting all 18 matches with three cleansheets and 56 saves on 91 attempts. Interim Head Coach Kerry Zavagnin has managed SKC to a 4-5-3 mark after longtime head coach Peter Vermes was let go after going winless in the first six matches (0-5-1).







Major League Soccer Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.