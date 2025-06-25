CLTFC drops points in first visit to Kansas City

June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Notes:

Charlotte FC returned to the pitch following an off week

The Crown has scored at least one goal in the last 11 matches across all competitions

Wilfried Zaha's assist gives him a goal contribution in three straight matches and five in the last five games

Kristijan Kahlina returned to the starting lineup

Idan Toklomati scored his second goal of the season

Souleyman Doumbia became the 11th different player to record at least one assist in 2025

Charlotte FC will finish off this month-long road spell this Saturday as the Club will travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Fire Match Info: 2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season - Match 19

Location: Children's Mercy Park - Kansas City, KS

Press Conference Video Assets: Head Coach Dean Smith and Ashley Westwood - link

Stats: Please Click - link

Sporting Kansas City Starting XI: Pulskamp, Davis, Miller, Fernandez, Ndembe, Bartlett, Garcia, Thommy, Suleymanov, Joveljic, Salloi

Substitutions: Munoz (69'), Rodriguez (69'), Toye (85'), James (90+8')

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina, Doumbia, Privett, Malanda, Marshall-Rutty, Williamson, Westwood, Biel, Zaha, Toklomati, Abada

Substitutions: Bronico (66'), Smalls (66'), Vargas (78'), Scardina (88'), Diani (88')

Goals:

34' - Toklomati (Doumbia, Zaha)

90+3' - Toye (Garcia)

90+6' - Joveljic

Discipline:

55' - CLT - Williamson (Yellow)

63' - CLT - Zaha (Yellow)

66' - SKC - Fernandez (Yellow)







