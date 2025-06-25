LAFC Forward Denis Bouanga Voted to 2025 MLS All-Star Team

June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC forward Denis Bouanga was among the 26 players honored as Major League Soccer unveiled the league's roster for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game.

Bouanga, 30, received his third consecutive selection as an MLS All-Star (2023-25), making him one of only four players on this year's MLS All-Star squad to have been named an All-Star three or more times.

The Gabon international will join the MLS All-Stars against a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 23 (6 p.m. PT) at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. The highly anticipated match, which marks the first professional All-Star Game to be played in Austin, will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English, Spanish, and French.

The second all-time leading goal-scorer in club history, Bouanga once again leads LAFC in scoring this season with eight goals and five assists through 16 regular season matches as he looks to become the first player in MLS history to score 20 regular season goals in three consecutive seasons. He has scored 49 regular-season goals in 85 career MLS matches and now has 82 goals in all competitions for LAFC after scoring in the FIFA Club World Cup against Flamengo on June 24.

A member of the 2023 MLS Best XI and the winner of the 2023 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, Bouanga joined LAFC in August of 2022 and helped lead the team to the 2022 Supporters' Shield and 2022 MLS Cup title. He has since led the team to appearances in the 2023 MLS Cup final, the 2023 Concacaf Champions League final, the 2024 Leagues Cup final and helped the team win the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. His game winning goal in overtime against Mexico's Club América in the FIFA Club World Cup Play-In Match secured LAFC a berth in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

The 2025 MLS All-Star roster was selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting (12 players), designations by MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estévez of the host club, Austin FC (12 players), and two selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

The 2025 MLS All-Star roster by position and selection mechanism:

GOALKEEPERS (3)

Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC / Voted In)

Brad Stuver (Austin FC / Coach's Selection)

Yohei Takaoka (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Coach's Selection) DEFENDERS (8)

Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF / Voted In)

Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection)

Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Voted In)

Michael Boxall (Minnesota United FC / Voted In)

Alex Freeman (Orlando City SC / Voted In)

Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union / Coach's Selection)

Andy Najar (Nashville SC / Coach's Selection)

Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati / Coach's Selection) MIDFIELDERS (6)

Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Voted In)

David Da Costa (Portland Timbers / Coach's Selection)

Evander (FC Cincinnati / Voted In)

Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake / Voted In)

Jeppe Tverskov (San Diego FC / Coach's Selection)

Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire FC / Coach's Selection) FORWARDS / WINGERS (9)

Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC / Commissioner's Pick)

Tai Baribo (Philadelphia Union / Voted In)

Denis Bouanga (LAFC / Voted In)

Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC / Coach's Selection)

Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano (San Diego FC / Commissioner's Pick)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF / Voted In)

Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection)

Brandon Vazquez (Austin FC / Coach's Selection)

Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Voted In)







Major League Soccer Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.