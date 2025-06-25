Nashville SC's Andy Najar Named to First Major League Soccer All-Star Team

June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club and Major League Soccer announced today that first-year Nashville SC defender Andy Najar has been named to the 2025 MLS All-Star team for the first time in his eight-year MLS career. The 2025 MLS All-Star Game will take place at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday, July 23 in Austin, Texas at Q2 Stadium and will feature MLS All-Stars facing off against All-Stars from LIGA MX, Mexico's top professional soccer league.

"Being selected for the MLS All-Star team is a motivation for me to keep working, to keep doing things the same way; otherwise, this wouldn't have been possible," shared Najar. "First, I want to thank God, my family, my teammates, the coaching staff, and the medical team, who I believe have also been part of these six months of my time here with the team. Being able to play in that match and represent Nashville SC is a joy and a happiness for me, and I hope to continue doing things the same way."

"Andy is the modern fullback and has the ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs. "He fits our game model so well, has played a key role in our club's success this season, and is tremendously deserving of his first All-Star selection."

"Andy's All-Star selection is a great moment for him, his family, our team, and Nashville Soccer Club, and it is one that he deserves," said Nashville SC Head Coach B.J. Callaghan. "The individual honor is reflective of our culture that puts team before self, how we play for each other, and knowing that together we are better. It is also reflective of the relentless work Andy puts in everyday-being consistent, coachable, and committed to doing all the right things on and off the field. We are proud of what this team is building, and we are proud of Andy. It is awesome to see that he has been recognized as an MLS All-Star."

When asked earlier this week about the impact Najar has had on Nashville SC in his first season, teammates Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge had strong praise. Mukhtar shared how Najar is a really special player who finds solutions with the ball and is special at creating chances and Surridge noted he is a forward thinking right back with a lot of qualities, who gets himself in really good position. Nashville SC's Designated Player duo both called Najar one of the best players on the team and credited him with being a big part of the club's success in 2025 (full quotes below).

who was signed by Nashville SC in January from CD Olimpia, a top club in Honduras' first division Liga Nacional Apertura, has appeared in 17 matches and made 14 starts while registering one goal and seven assists. His eight goal contributions are tied for the most by a defender in MLS this season, which also make him the only Nashville SC defender in club history to reach that feat in a single season. During the Boys in Gold's historic 7-2 win over Chicago Fire FC on April 26, Najar also became the first player in NSC history to record three primary assists in a single match.

The first-time All-Star began his professional career in MLS with D.C. United as a 17-year-old Generation adidas Homegrown player in 2010, winning Rookie of the Year honors for the Red and Black. In addition to his time with Nashville (2025), D.C. (2010-12, 2021-23), and Los Angeles Football Club (2020) in MLS, the Honduran international and Olympian has played for RSC Anderlecht in Belgium's premier league (2013-19) and CD Olimpia (2024) in Honduras' top flight.

Unbeaten in its last 11 matches across all competitions and currently third in the Eastern Conference, just five points behind first place Philadelphia Union, Nashville SC and Najar return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT tonight when they take on the New England Revolution on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app and on 104.5 The Zone.

MLS All Star Week takes place from July 21 to 23 and features the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate, MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, and MLS All-Star Game.

