Jakob Glesnes and Tai Baribo Named to 2025 MLS All-Star Team

June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced that defender Jakob Glesnes and forward Tai Baribo have been named to the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, set to take place at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, July 23 (9:00 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV), where the MLS All-Stars will face off against the LIGA MX All-Stars.

Glesnes, named to the All-Star roster as a coach's selection, earns his third career All-Star nod (2022, 2023, 2025), which ranks second in club history behind goalkeeper Andre Blake, who holds the club record with four selections. In the 2025 season, the Norwegian center back has made 17 appearances (16 starts), logging 1,441 minutes and helping lead the Union to one of the top defensive records in the league. The Union currently rank second in the Eastern Conference in fewest goals allowed and have recorded the second-most clean sheets in the league (7). Glesnes has also contributed two assists this year and scored once, netting a goal against D.C. United. With a start in tonight's match against Chicago Fire FC, Glesnes would make his 200th start in all competitions for the club.

Baribo earns his first career All-Star selection after being voted in by fans, media, and players. The Israeli international leads the MLS Golden Boot race with 13 goals in just 16 appearances, adding three assists along the way. With a brace against Inter Miami CF on May 24, he became just the fourth player in league history to score at least 13 goals in the first 15 games of a season, joining Carlos Vela (2019), Chicho Arango (2024), and Josef Martínez (2018). Baribo also became the first player in Union history to record four multi-goal games in a single season. With 29 goals across all competitions, he currently ranks eighth on the club's all-time scoring list.

The best players in North America will take center stage at the 2025 MLS All-Star Game this summer, as the MLS All-Stars will face a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 23 (9 p.m. ET) at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. The highly anticipated match, which marks the first professional All-Star Game to be played in Austin, will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English, Spanish, and French.

The roster was selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting (12 players), designations by MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estévez of the host club, Austin FC (12 players), and two selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Complete list of all-time Union MLS All-Stars: 2010: Sebastien Le Toux

2011: Faryd Mondragon

2012: Michael Farfan, Carlos Valdes

2013: Jack McInerney

2014: Maurice Edu

2016: Andre Blake, Keegan Rosenberry

2019: Andre Blake

2021: Andre Blake, Kai Wagner

2022: Andre Blake, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner

2023: Jakob Glesnes, Jose Martinez

2025: Jakob Glesnes, Tai Baribo

