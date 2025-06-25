Charlotte FC Forward Patrick Agyemang Named to 2025 MLS All-Star Team

Charlotte, N.C. - Charlotte FC today announced forward Patrick Agyemang has been named to the 2025 MLS All-Star Team, becoming the Club's first-ever player selected for the league's marquee summer showcase.

Agyemang was one of Commissioner Don Garber's selections for the match that will be played on July 23rd in Austin against the Liga MX's All-Stars. The 2025 MLS All-Star Game will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English, Spanish, and French.

He is one of seven players currently competing with the United States Men's National Team in the 2025 Gold Cup to be named an MLS All-Star. The striker has scored eight goals in 2025 across all competitions for Charlotte FC, while adding an additional five for the USMNT.

Agyemang was selected 12th overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft and quickly jumped onto the scene scoring 10 goals and tallying three assists in just 11 matches for Crown Legacy FC, the Club's MLS NEXT Pro side.

His play for Crown Legacy in 2023 paved the way for the East Hartford, Connecticut native to become a regular in the first team. Despite only playing 227 minutes across the 2023 regular season and playoffs, Agyemang scored two goals in that time, including one in the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

In his first full season in MLS, Agyemang recorded 10 goals and three assists in 36 games across all competitions in 2024. Agyemang caught the USMNT's eye after back-to-back successful seasons with Charlotte FC and Crown Legacy and earned his first national team call up in January of 2025.

He hasn't slowed down for club or country in 2025, tallying five goals in nine appearances for the USMNT and eight goals and two assists for Charlotte in 18 games across all competitions.

The full 2025 MLS All-Star roster by position and selection mechanism is listed below:

GOALKEEPERS (3)

Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC / Voted In)

Brad Stuver (Austin FC / Coach's Selection)

Yohei Takaoka (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Coach's Selection)

DEFENDERS (8)

Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF / Voted In)

Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection)

Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Voted In)

Michael Boxall (Minnesota United FC / Voted In)

Alex Freeman (Orlando City SC / Voted In)

Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union / Coach's Selection)

Andy Najar (Nashville SC / Coach's Selection)

Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati / Coach's Selection)

MIDFIELDERS (6)

Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Voted In)

David Da Costa (Portland Timbers / Coach's Selection)

Evander (FC Cincinnati / Voted In)

Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake / Voted In)

Jeppe Tverskov (San Diego FC / Coach's Selection)

Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire FC / Coach's Selection)

FORWARDS / WINGERS (9)

Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC / Commissioner's Pick)

Tai Baribo (Philadelphia Union / Voted In)

Denis Bouanga (LAFC / Voted In)

Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC / Coach's Selection)

Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano (San Diego FC / Commissioner's Pick)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF / Voted In)

Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection)

Brandon Vazquez (Austin FC / Coach's Selection)

Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Voted In)

