Vancouver Whitecaps FC Lead MLS with Four All-Star Selections

June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Leading the league.

Major League Soccer announced on Wednesday that Vancouver Whitecaps FC have a league-leading four selections for the upcoming MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 23 versus the LIGA MX All-Stars at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The best in West 'Caps will have representation throughout the spine of the team with goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, centre back Tristan Blackmon, central midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, and forward Brian White.

Free Takaoka, Blackmon, Berhalter, or White jersey cresting with the purchase of a jersey in-stadium tonight at BC Place

"This is a great testament to what we have done together as a group and the recognition is a reflection of the team's overall performance," said Whitecaps FC head coach Jesper Sørensen. "It's a proud moment for the individuals selected, exciting time for the club, and we are focused on building on this success."

All three outfield players arrived in Vancouver via trade during an eight-month period with White in June 2021, Blackmon in December 2021, and Berhalter in February 2022, while Takaoka joined the club in February 2023. All four players have earned over 100 appearances for the club across all competitions.

This will be the first time that Whitecaps FC have multiple players at the MLS All-Star Game, while all four 'Caps have been selected to the showcase event for the first time. Prior to this year, six Vancouver players have previously been selected in centre back Jay DeMerit (2012 - voted in), forward Camilo (2013 - coach's selection), goalkeeper David Ousted (2015 - coach's selection), centre back Kendall Waston (2016 - coach's selection), winger Alphonso Davies (2018 - commissioner's pick), and attacking midfielder Ryan Gauld (2024 - coach's selection).

The 26-man roster was selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting (12 players), designations by MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estévez of the host club, Austin FC (12 players), and two selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Goalkeeper: Yohei Takaoka (coach's selection)

Takaoka, 29, was selected by MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estevez of the host Austin FC. He becomes the first Japanese-born player selected to the MLS All-Star Game.

Takaoka has started all 17 MLS matches this season, helping the 'Caps concede a league-low 14 goals while saving 2.7 goals more than expected.

The shot-stopper has performed well in net throughout his third MLS season, as he is tied for the league lead with eight clean sheets.

For Takaoka, it is not just the shots that he has saved, but also the ones that he has prevented, as he is second in MLS among goalkeepers in defensive actions outside of the penalty area with 31.

Defender: Tristan Blackmon (voted in)

Blackmon, 28, continues to be a leading contender among pundits for MLS Defender of the Year. His performances have seen him named to the MLS Team of the Matchday three times already in 2025.

In his fourth year in Vancouver, Blackmon has played a key role for the best defensive team in MLS. The 'Caps have conceded a league-low 152 shots, 44 shots on target, and 16.7 xGA (expected goals against).

Blackmon leads the 'Caps with 1,170 touches, 21 interceptions, is second on the team with 73 clearances, and third on the team with 13 blocks. The American has also been a key factor in ball progression, leading Vancouver with 708 carries and 1,724 yards in progressive carrying distance, as well as switches with 17 (passes that travel more than 40 yards the width of the pitch).

At the other end of the pitch, Blackmon has chipped in with two goals in MLS play, with a third clutch goal scored in the Concacaf Champions Cup to help the 'Caps advance past Pumas UNAM in Mexico City, Mexico.

Midfielder: Sebastian Berhalter (voted in)

Berhalter, 24, has had a breakout season during his fourth year in Vancouver. So far this season, Berhalter has earned one MLS Team of the Matchday selection. He is tied for third on the team in MLS goal contributions with five (1G, 4A), leads the team in tackles (41), and is second on the team in interceptions (16), switches (13), and shot-creating actions (54).

Outside of league play, Berhalter was a dominant force in the Concacaf Champions Cup, earning a Best XI selection. The American midfielder had three goals and two assists, while playing a hand in all five goals against Inter Miami CF in the semifinals.

This past month, Berhalter earned his first senior call-up, debut, and first assist for the United States men's national team as they continue play in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Forward: Brian White (voted in)

White, 29, is having an outstanding year in his fifth season in Vancouver, earmarked by some MLS experts as a league MVP candidate. His 10 goals are tied for fourth most in MLS, with fewer matches played - this is shown through his 0.89 goals per 90 minutes, second best in MLS.

Across all competitions, White is on pace for a career season with 15 goals already scored - including five goals in the Concacaf Champions Cup, where he was named to the tournament's Best XI. He has also extended his MLS era leading goalscorer record with the club to 70 goals in all competitions and is the highest scoring North American in MLS play with 58 goals since joining the 'Caps in 2021.

White's performances have seen him named to the MLS Team of the Matchday four times this season, as well as earning MLS Player of the Month honours in April. During that time, he became only the 18th player in MLS history to score four goals in one match.

At the international level, White scored his first goal for the United States men's national team in January and was selected to the roster for the ongoing 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

*Stats sourced from Elias & fbref.com







Major League Soccer Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.