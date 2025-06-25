Winger Philip Zinckernagel Named to 2025 MLS All-Star Roster as Coach's Selection

June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and Major League Soccer today announced that winger Philip Zinckernagel has been selected to the 2025 MLS All-Star Roster by All-Star head coach Nico Estévez. It is the first MLS All-Star inclusion for Zinckernagel, who is in his first season with the Fire.

Zinckernagel is the first Fire player to be named to an All-Star roster since Kei Kamara was named as a Commissioner's Pick to the 2023 MLS All-Star Team.

The best players in North America will take center stage at the 2025 MLS All-Star Game this summer, as the MLS All-Stars will face a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 23 (8 p.m. CT) at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. The highly anticipated match, which marks the first professional All-Star Game to be played in Austin, will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English, Spanish, and French.

The roster was selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting (12 players), designations by MLS All-Star head coach Estévez of the host club, Austin FC (12 players), and two selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber. Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T are on sale at MLSsoccer.com/AllStar.

The Danish winger joined Chicago on Jan. 6, 2025 from Club Brugge of the Belgian Pro League via transfer. Zinckernagel has started all 15 games in which he has played for the Fire in 2025. He leads the team in goal contributions, with seven goals - good for second on the team behind forward Hugo Cuypers (10) - and seven assists, tied with winger Jonathan Bamba for first. He has tallied a goal or an assist in seven consecutive road matches, which is a Club record and is three games short of the MLS record held by Josef Martínez.

Zinckernagel, 30, joined Chicago with more than 400 appearances in his career, tallying 83 goals and 80 assists across various leagues and competitions in Europe. During his time with Club Brugge, he scored seven goals and nine assists to help the team win the Belgian Championship and advance to the semifinals of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Danish winger began his professional career in 2013 when he joined HB Köge in Denmark. Over the course of his 12-year career, Zinckernagel has played in Denmark, Norway, Belgium, England and Greece. After playing at HB Köge, FC Helsinger and Sönderjyske, Zinckernagel made the move to Norway for his first stint with FK Bodø/Glimt, before moving on to England where he played with Watford and Nottingham Forest in the EFL Championship. Zinckernagel also played at Olympiacos (Greece) and Standard Liège (Belgium).

The MLS All-Star Game and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T at Q2 Stadium will be available to watch for free in more than 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish, and French on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass for $69 for the remainder of the 2025 season and Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up for a seasonal subscription for $59 for the remainder of the season, through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.