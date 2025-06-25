Minnesota United Defeats Houston Dynamo FC 3-1

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota United delivered a dominant second-half performance, defeating Houston Dynamo FC 3-1 at Allianz Field. Bongokuhle Hlongwane netted a brace, while Robin Lod added a goal to lead the Loons to their ninth win of the season. Additionally, goalkeeper Wessel Speel earned his first MLS win. Minnesota United will now turn its focus to Saturday, June 28, when the team travels to face the New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

8'- Houston Dynamo were awarded a free kick in the attacking third, taken by Nicolás Lodeiro. The ball made contact with Ondřej Lingr before bouncing around inside the six-yard box. Erik Sviatchenko took a shot from just outside the six, but Wessel Speel managed to get an arm on it to prevent the goal. The rebound fell to Wil Trapp, who was able to clear the ball.

16' - Minnesota United earned its first dangerous scoring opportunity off a corner taken by Julian Gressel. The ball found Jefferson Diaz at the top of the six-yard box, where he redirected it just wide of the right post.

33' - After a defensive mistake by the Houston side, Robin Lod gained possession by taking the ball from Sviatchenko and continued his run toward the penalty area. He brought the ball into the box and found Anthony Markanich, who was unmarked near the top of the six-yard box. Markanich took two touches before firing a left-footed shot that narrowly missed the right post.

45' + 8' - Houston Dynamo were awarded a free kick on the left flank just outside the 18-yard box, taken by Ezequiel Ponce. His shot struck MNUFC's wall, set up by Speel, and the ball was eventually cleared after it deflected out of bounds off Lodeiro.

61' (1-0) - Minnesota United was the first to find the back of the net. Michael Boxall took a throw-in on the left flank, which was deflected off Diaz's head and found Bongokuhle Hlongwane inside the six-yard box. Hlongwane backheeled the ball in midair, sending it over Jonathan Bond and into the net.

63' (2-0) - Minnesota United doubled its lead just two minutes after scoring the first goal of the night. Markanich gained possession in the middle third on the left side of the field and initiated a series of quick, short passes with Robin Lod and Wil Trapp before receiving the ball back. He continued his run down the left flank, made his way into the 18-yard box, and delivered a pass to Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who was making a run into the six-yard box and tapped it into the back of the net.

70' (3-0) - Shortly after, Hlongwane gained possession in the middle third and quickly played the ball to Julian Gressel on the right flank. Gressel found space and slipped a through ball to Lod, who made a run into the penalty area and finished with a left-footed shot to find the back of the net.

90'+4' (3-1) - Pablo Ortiz gained possession in the middle third and played the ball out to Amine Bassi on the left flank. With no pressure from any MNUFC defender, Bassi delivered a through ball to Griffin Dorsey, who entered the penalty area and sent a long switch across the box. The ball found Felipe Andrade near the top of the six-yard box, where he calmly tapped it into the back of the net.

GOAL SUMMARY

1-0 MIN - Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Jefferson Diaz, Michael Boxall) - 60'

2-0 MIN - Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Anthony Markanich, Wil Trapp) - 63'

3-0 MIN - Robin Lod (Julian Gressel, Bongokuhle Hlongwane) - 70'

3-1 HOU - Felipe Andrade - 90'+4'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

HOU - Griffin Dorsey (caution) - 36'

MIN - Michael Boxall (caution) - 45'+7'

MIN - Jefferson Diaz (caution) - 52'

MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (caution) - 79'

MIN - Joaquín Pereyra (caution) - 82'

NOTABLE STATS

1 - With his goal tonight, Robin Lod continued to be Minnesota United's all-time leading goal scorer with 35 goals.

1 - Anthony Markanich and Julian Gressel each registered their first assist for Minnesota United.

1 - Tonight marked goalkeeper Wessel Speel's first MLS win.

2 - With his brace tonight, Bongokuhle Hlongwane now has 33 goals across all competitions for Minnesota United and is just two goals shy of tying Robin Lod as the club's all-time leading goal scorer.

ATTENDANCE: 18,214

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Bongokuhle Hlongwane

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Wessel Speel; D Anthony Markanich (Devin Padelford 90'+5'), Nicolás Romero, Jefferson Diaz, Michael Boxall ©, Julian Gressell (Sang Bin Jeong 84'); M Robin Lod, Owen Gene (Joaquín Pereyra 71'), Wil Trapp, Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Darius Randell 84'); F Kelvin Yeboah (DJ Taylor 84')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alex Smir; M Hoyeon Jung; F Loïc Mesanvi

Houston Dynamo FC XI: GK Jonathan Bond; D Franco Escobar, Pablo Ortiz, Erik Sviatchenko (Felipe Andrade 62') Griffin Dorsey; M Nicolas Lodeiro (Amine Bassi 62'), Artur © (Duane Holmes 82'), Brooklyn Raines; F Sebastian Kowalczyk, Ezequiel Ponce (Gabe Segal 75'), Ondrej Lingr (Lawrence Ennali 75')

Substitutes not used: GK Jimmy Maurer; D Femi Awodesu, Felipe Andrade, Ethan Bartlow; M, Junior Urso

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ NEW YORK RED BULLS

Sports Illustrated Stadium | Harrison, New Jersey

06.28.2025 | MLS 2025 Regular Season | Match 21

6:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY

On what the difference was for the breakthrough second half performance...

"I think we did a lot of what we did in the first half with added quality in the final third. I felt like we contained what is on its day, a really good team that can really hurt you. They've [Houston Dynamo FC] got some very technical players and I felt like first and foremost it was going to be a game in which we needed to make sure that we had full control without the ball, and I felt like we had that and where we were lacking the final pass, the edge, the real precision around the top of the box in the first half. In the second half, we had that, and we looked I would say for 35 minutes or so of that second half, a really threatening team in all senses, and it really needed a complete performance from us today. It was adamant that we were going to improve across all phases of the game, relative to the San Diego game, we were going to take the best of that performance and we were going to build on it, and I think you saw that after the first 5, 6, 7 minutes, I think we became the dominant team and I think that stayed the case up until probably minute 90 I would say, and then there's the inevitable push from them. There's the inevitable sense of chaos, I suppose that so many subs at one point breeds. But, I think it was a really good performance and I would say one of the biggest results that we've had this year, because the stage of the season that we're in, the absences that we've got, the I suppose scars of last summer and everything that goes with a really messy period in the MLS I think for us to have won today, to follow up the San Diego performance with that was really big and I think it keeps us right in the race at the top."

On the performance if the game had ended after 60 minutes...

"There's always going to be peaks and troughs in these games. It's a nature of a league that is by design fairly equal, and I felt like the middle part of our performance was really strong and there were some really nice moments too. I was really pleased for Bongi [Bongokuhle Hlongwane], we've seen the family support that he's got today for the first time I think since he's been here. I didn't want to say it prior to the game, but he almost felt like he was going to have a big night, and you could sense how the energy really changed as a consequence of some of the things that Bongi did, and he's that type of player. So, I was really pleased with him. I was pleased for the team. I was pleased for the staff because we've been crying out for that type of performance, and I can't dress it up any other way. I feel like we're scarred by last June and how difficult it was without the players that are away on international duty, so I think there's an element of relief that goes with our performance as well. But I mentioned to the players before that it was a case of us taking responsibility for this period of the season and making sure that we get through it in as good a shape as possible, and I think to a man, they've done that really well."

On what he said at halftime that gave them an edge...

"We tightened up on some details in terms of how we pressed the opposition, and I felt like there were a couple of problems that came out in the first half that we hadn't quite anticipated. We needed to make some adjustments, and we did that really well, and I think that gave us the foothold as we ended the first stage of the second half. I think when we pressed well, we got the ball back quickly. We were able to use it very well on the transition, and obviously the players, they sparked the crowd, and I think that's something that we talk about a lot here. The players have the responsibility to make it feel like it did in the second half which it can be electric in those moments, particularly when you score two goals in quick succession, and you've got a player like Bongi [Bongokuhle Hlongwane] in that moment with the energy and the momentum that he had that's the players responsibility. And I've talked about that a lot, that they have to give the crowd something, the crowd has to give them something, and you felt it was a different stadium in the second half, and that was the players' responsibility."

On Bongokuhle Hlongwane season before this match...

"This will almost lead us down, almost a lazy narrative around Bongi [Bongokuhle Hlongwane] that when he plays at wingback, he can't contribute in front of goal. Where, in actual fact, I think he's developed into a really good wingback. I think certainly one of the better ones in the league, someone who is very complete. But, of course, when he plays closer to the front, he has an opportunity to be closer to goal. Of course, with that comes a far greater likelihood of him being in the positions that he was in today. But still, for me, Bongi's strength is his versatility. It's his athleticism. For sure, over the course of the season, we'll see him in both positions. But, I'll also say that's been needed from Bongi on his day, as one of the stronger contributors at the top of the pitch. We've seen it sometimes we haven't seen it all the time, and I think the first half and the difference between the first half and the second half probably captures that. I think in the first half, he turned the ball over relatively cheaply and didn't look nearly the threat that he did in the second half. And, obviously, that's something for him to grab by the scruff of the neck and make sure he takes forward."

On the long break helping or hurting the team...

"It's difficult to say, and also, every team is in that position. So I don't think it's not unique to us, but we were very conscious of that. I think that the two training sessions over the weekend, they come at a time at which you really need to strike the balance between training hard enough that it reflects you're playing a game on Wednesday, but also taking into consideration the break and the travel. And, obviously, with the nature of our group, players disappear on eight, nine, ten-hour flights, and you have to take that into consideration. So I think all that taken in mind, with the absences, I think we've done we've done really well tonight, and I'm really pleased that we were able to demonstrate that, in spite of some of those circumstances that we have found difficult previously, we are able to compete and put our best foot forward at the top of the table."

On thought on Wessel Speel's performance compared to last match against San Diego FC... "That's something I probably should have mentioned earlier. I felt like he [Wessel Speel] did really, really well, and it's not easy to follow up what happened against San Diego FC with the performance that was that assured. I think you saw very mixed levels of distribution with the ball against San Diego FC, tonight I thought he was excellent. Really, really good. He struck the balance well between, when he found the first pass short and linked with Nico [Nicolás Romero] or Boxy [Michael Boxall], and he used his range of passing really, really well. And that's one of the qualities I knew he had. And I was disappointed for him almost that against San Diego FC he wasn't able to show his best level. And,what we saw tonight was what I was hoping to see against San Diego FC, and I know he is a very good goalkeeper with some really good attributes. And I think when you consider the circumstances, the depth of experience, the age, what happened against San Diego FC was relatively likely to happen, I would say. And then the determining factor for him was going to be whether he was going to follow up tonight with a real sense of assuredness, and you have to show some real personality in a situation like that, and he's done that. So I'm really pleased for him, and I think he's comfortably put to bed what happened at San Diego FC for sure."

On considering leaving Bongokuhle Hlongwane for the full match to obtain his hat-trick...

"Yeah. I think we've hit the stage of the game where we're obviously very conscious of playing in a couple of days' time and the travel to New York. So we stripped any sentiment away from that one."

GOALKEEPER WESSEL SPEEL

On how he feels about his performance when considering his most recent game against San Diego FC...

"I think I had a really good bounce back. We knew we had to take responsibility from the last game [against San Diego FC] and show up; back to the principles, back to winning at home. I think coming back from that and really showing the resilience and work, it was such a good performance tonight."

On how comfortable he felt throughout the match compared to his most recent game against San Diego FC...

"I felt much more in the flow this game. I think sitting in the low block especially, felt much more in control. Executing the distribution felt much much better today and I don't think we gave much away today so really felt in control."

On wanting to keep a clean sheet and his reaction to Houston Dynamo's lone goal...

"You always aim for a clean sheet, and conceding in the 93rd minute is not what you want. I think it was an unfortunate goal with the deflection, but most important is the three points, especially after last game."

On what he felt changed in tonight's game compared to his last game against San Diego FC...

"I think I knew much more what to expect. Just the external stuff with the fans and everything and I just felt much more comfortable; I knew what to expect better, so I felt better."

On if he believes the team is prepared for the high number of matches that are being played over the next month...

"I think, especially the feeling after today, is really good. So I think we should just use that momentum, only focus on the next game and get the three points in New York [against New York Red Bulls on June 28]."

FORWARD BONGOKUHLE HLONGWANE

On how he felt about his performance...

"It means a lot. I'm so happy. I couldn't celebrate the way I wanted to and I couldn't do my celebration, but I just ran to them [his mother and brother] and I was happy for them to be here. I was happy that they were here and I was able to perform in front of them. Yeah, I was happy."

On how he can get his family to attend every game from now on...

"I wish they [his family] could be here each and every home game we play, maybe they are my lucky charm, so I don't know. Hopefully they will be here next time."

On whether or not the presence of his family provided him with an added level of confidence...

"I would say so. Every morning I leave them [his family] at my place saying 'I'm going to training,' and I think me telling them that I'm going to training, I think it showed that what I was doing in training and now it is paying off in the game. So yeah, I'm happy."

On how long his family is staying with him...

"Three weeks. Not enough, but at least they saw the goals."

On feeling like he has success playing in the wingback position...

"I feel like sometimes playing at wingback, it's not my position, but I had to adjust because the coach [Eric Ramsay] wanted me to play there. He [Eric Ramsay] knew why he wanted me there, so I had to deliver. For me, if you put me wherever you want, I would try to respect whatever he says, even if maybe I'm against it because it's not my position. But I'll show up in that position and try to give it my 100%."

On it being difficult to have an impact on the match when playing wingback...

"Yeah. I think as much as maybe I am helping when we defend, I don't think that my strength is to defend. My strength is playing up there next to the goal and being able to create for my teammates, to create for myself, and score goals and help the team."







