Minnesota United Defender Michael Boxall and Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair Voted into 2025 MLS All-Star Roster

June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. and NEW YORK - Minnesota United announced today that defender Michael Boxall and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair were named 2025 MLS All-Stars. Boxall and St. Clair were each one of twelve players voted onto the roster through a combination of fan, player, and media voting. The full 2025 MLS All-Star roster was revealed as part of MLS Countdown on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV ahead of the Matchday 20 schedule.

Defender Michael Boxall has been a key figure in the Minnesota backline since joining the club during its inaugural season in 2017. He is the all-time leader in appearances (252), starts (251) and minutes (22,501) for the Loons across all competitions. This season, Boxall leads the team with an 86% passing accuracy, has made 26 clearances, and captained a five-man backline that's tied for fourth for fewest goals conceded in the league, to-date (20). For his crucial defending moments, Boxall has earned Team of the Matchday (TOTM) honors for Matchdays 2, 3 and 15.

Since being selected as Minnesota United's seventh overall 2019 MLS SuperDraft pick, Dayne St. Clair has grown into the starting goalkeeper position and has become the all-time leader in starts (136), minutes (12,225), wins (56), shutouts (39) and saves (447) among MNUFC goalkeepers across all competitions. In only 16 starts this season, the Canadian international has amassed 43 saves, while allowing 14 goals and recording a 0.88 goals against average. Notably, St. Clair is tied for first in the league alongside Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Tokaoka with eight shutouts, to-date.

Boxall, St. Clair and the MLS All-Stars will face a team of LIGA MX All-Stars on Wednesday, July 23 at 8 p.m. CT at Q2 Stadium in Austin FC. The MLS All-Star Game and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T at Q2 Stadium will be available to watch for free in more than 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish, and French on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

The roster was selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting (12 players), designations by MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estévez of the host club, Austin FC (12 players), and two selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber. The Commissioner's picks for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game are Patrick Agyemang of Charlotte FC and Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano of expansion side San Diego FC.

The 2025 MLS All-Star roster by position and selection mechanism:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC/Voted In); Brad Stuver (Austin FC/Coach's Selection); Yohei Takaoka (Vancouver Whitecaps FC/Coach's Selection)

DEFENDERS (8): Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF/Voted In); Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew/Coach's Selection); Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps FC/Voted In); Michael Boxall (Minnesota United FC/Voted In); Alex Freeman (Orlando City SC/Voted In); Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union/Coach's Selection); Andy Najar (Nashville SC/Coach's Selection); Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati/Coach's Selection)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC/Voted In); David Da Costa (Portland Timbers/Coach's Selection); Evander (FC Cincinnati/Voted In); Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake/Voted In); Jeppe Tverskov (San Diego FC/Coach's Selection); Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire FC/Coach's Selection)

FORWARDS/WINGERS (9): Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC/Commissioner's Pick); Tai Baribo (Philadelphia Union/Voted In); Denis Bouanga (LAFC/Voted In); Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC/Coach's Selection); Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano (San Diego FC/Commissioner's Pick); Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF/Voted In); Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew/Coach's Selection); Brandon Vazquez (Austin FC/Coach's Selection); Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps FC/Voted In)

Highlights of the 2025 MLS All-Star include:

Sitting atop the Western Conference, Vancouver Whitecaps FC leads the league with four selections to the MLS All-Star Game: midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, defender Tristan Blackmon, goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, and forward Brian White. All four players are making their MLS All-Star Game debuts.

Sixteen players are first-time MLS All-Stars: goalkeepers Brad Stuver and Yohei Takaoka, defenders Max Arfsten, Tristan Blackmon, Michael Boxall, Alex Freeman, and Andy Najar, midfielders Sebastian Berhalter, David Da Costa, Jeppe Tverskov, and Philip Zinckernagel, and forwards Patrick Agyemang, Tai Baribo, Anders Dreyer, Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano, and Brian White.

Expansion side San Diego FC is represented by three players on the roster: Anders Dreyer, Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano, and Jeppe Tverskov. The three players are the most by an expansion team since Atlanta United in 2017 (Miguel Almirón, Greg Garza, Michael Parkhurst).

Of the 26 players on the roster, Columbus Crew forward Diego Rossi has the most career All-Star selections with four (2019, 2021, 2024-25), while LAFC's Denis Bouanga (2023-25), Philadelphia Union's Jakob Glesnes (2022-23, 2025), and FC Cincinnati's Miles Robinson (2021, 2024-25) have three selections each.

Sixteen different countries (by place of birth) are represented on the roster, led by the United States with nine players and Denmark with three - Anders Dreyer, Jeppe Tverskov, and Philip Zinckernagel. Countries with at least one representative include Argentina (one), Brazil (one), Canada (one), Denmark (three), England (one), France (one), Honduras (one), Israel (one), Japan (one), Mexico (one), New Zealand (one), Norway (one), Portugal (one), Spain (one), United States (nine), and Uruguay (one).

The roster features six players aged 24 years old or younger, including Alex Freeman (20 years old), Diego Luna (21), Patrick Agyemang (24), Max Arfsten (24), Sebastian Berhalter (24), and David Da Costa (24). A pair of Inter Miami stars represent the oldest players on the roster in Lionel Messi (38 years old) and Jordi Alba (36).

Two players on the MLS All-Star roster - Brandon Vazquez (Austin FC) and Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano (San Diego FC) - have previously played in LIGA MX. Vazquez appeared in 49 matches for LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey in 2024, scoring 14 goals. Lozano began his professional career with Pachuca, where he made 149 appearances and scored 43 goals and 31 assists during his time at the club (2014-17). Lozano led Pachuca to the Liga MX title in the 2016 Torneo Clausura and the 2016-17 Concacaf Champions League championship campaign.

Four players have previously spent time in MLS NEXT Pro: Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC), Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Alex Freeman (Orlando City SC), and Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake).

