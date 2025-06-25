Union remain first in Supporters' Shield standings; Extend unbeaten streak to 11 MLS matches
June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union extended their unbeaten streak to 11 MLS matches with a 1-0 road victory over Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday night at Soldier Field. Forward Bruno Damiani converted a penalty kick in the 10th minute to give the Union an early lead. After a hard-fought battle, the Union held firm to secure all three points, with goalkeeper Andrew Rick earning the clean sheet. With the win, the team remains atop the Supporters' Shield standings with 40 points.
The Union will travel to Lower.com Field to play against Columbus Crew SC on Sunday, June 29th (6:00 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).
Chicago Fire FC 0 - Philadelphia Union 1
Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
MEDIA ASSETS
Head Coach Bradley Carnell Postgame Press Conference
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Greg Dopka
Assistant Referees: Kyle Atkins, Corey Parker
Fourth Official: Jon Freemon
VAR: Fotis Bazakos
AVAR: Matthew Seem
Weather: 74 degrees and cloudy.
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Bruno Damiani (PK) 10'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
PHI - Jovan Lukic (caution) 35'
PHI - Jakob Glesnes (caution) 50'
PHI - Jesus Bueno (caution) 72'
CHI - Omar González (caution) 81'
PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (caution) 90'
PHI - Alejandro Bedoya (caution) 90+2'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick; Olwethu Makhanya, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, Alejandro Bedoya, Ben Bender (Jesus Bueno 65'), Jovan Lukic, Jeremy Rafanello, Indiana Vassilev, Bruno Damiani (Eddy Davis III 88'), Chris Donovan (Markus Anderson 70').
Substitutes not used: Oliver Semmle, Isaiah LeFlore, Neil Pierre, C.J. Olney, Nick Pariano, David Vazquez.
Chicago Fire FC: Jeff Gal ; Jack Elliott, Omar González, Andrew Gutman, Leonardo Barroso (Jonathan Dean 80'), Mauricio Pineda, Sergio Oregel (Kellyn Acosta 70'), Brian Gutiérrez, Hugo Cuypers (Tom Barlow 73'), Jonathan Bamba (Maren Haile-Selassie 70'), Philip Zinckernagel.
Substitutes not used: Omari Glasgow, Samual Rogers, D'Avilla Dje Tah, Samuel Williams, Bryan Dowd.
TEAM NOTES
The Union extended their unbeaten streak to 11 matches in MLS, the longest in club history.
The Union currently lead in the Supporters' Shield Standings with 40 points.
With tonight's 1-0 road win, the Union tied for the fifth-fastest team in MLS history to reach 40 points in a season, doing so in only 19 games (excluding the shootout era).
Defender Jakob Glesnes made his 200th career start for the club across all competitions.
With tonight's victory, the Union beat Chicago on the road for the first time since May 8th, 2021.
Forward Eddy Davis III made his MLS debut.
Midfielder Jeremy Rafanello earns his first MLS start of 2025.
Major League Soccer Stories from June 25, 2025
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-1 to Minnesota United FC on the Road - Houston Dynamo FC
- Minnesota United Defeats Houston Dynamo FC 3-1 - Minnesota United FC
- CLTFC drops points in first visit to Kansas City - Charlotte FC
- CF Montréal Downed 3-1 by FC Cincinnati - Club de Foot Montreal
- Union remain first in Supporters' Shield standings; Extend unbeaten streak to 11 MLS matches - Philadelphia Union
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Concede Two in Stoppage Time in Kansas City - Charlotte FC
- Nashville SC Undefeated in Team Record 12 Matches Following 3-2 Win at New England Revolution - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Dominates at CF Montréal - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Falls 3-1 at Columbus Crew - Atlanta United FC
- Toronto FC (1) - New York Red Bulls (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Minnesota United Defender Michael Boxall and Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair Voted into 2025 MLS All-Star Roster - Minnesota United FC
- San Diego FC's Anders Dreyer, Hirving "Chucky"Lozano, and Jeppe TVerskov Named to the 2025 MLS All-Star Game Roster - San Diego FC
- Jakob Glesnes and Tai Baribo Named to 2025 MLS All-Star Team - Philadelphia Union
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Lead MLS with Four All-Star Selections - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Nashville SC's Andy Najar Named to First Major League Soccer All-Star Team - Nashville SC
- Columbus Crew Midfielder Max Arfsten and Forward Diego Rossi Named 2025 MLS All-Stars - Columbus Crew SC
- LAFC Forward Denis Bouanga Voted to 2025 MLS All-Star Team - Los Angeles FC
- Winger Philip Zinckernagel Named to 2025 MLS All-Star Roster as Coach's Selection - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Forward Patrick Agyemang Named to 2025 MLS All-Star Team - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati's Evander and Miles Robinson Named to 2025 MLS All-Star Roster - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake & U.S. Men's National Team Standout Diego Luna Selected for 2025 MLS All-Star Game - Real Salt Lake
- Toronto FC Sign Michael Sullivan and Malik Henry to MLS Short-Term Agreements - Toronto FC
- Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United Match Moved to October 11 - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United's Match at Inter Miami CF Rescheduled to October 11 - Atlanta United FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Sporting KC: June 25, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Lock Down Defensively: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at Sporting Kansas City - Charlotte FC
- The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation Announces over $10 Million Commitment to All Food Banks in the Carolinas - Charlotte FC
- LAFC Battles to 1-1 Draw with CR Flamengo in Final Match at FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Union remain first in Supporters' Shield standings; Extend unbeaten streak to 11 MLS matches
- Jakob Glesnes and Tai Baribo Named to 2025 MLS All-Star Team
- Philadelphia Union Matches to Re-Air Locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Brotherly Love at the Box Office: SeatGeek Announces Partnership with Philadelphia Union
- Union Remain First in Supporters' Shield Standings; Extend Their Unbeaten Streak to a Club-Record 10 MLS Matches