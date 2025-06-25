Union remain first in Supporters' Shield standings; Extend unbeaten streak to 11 MLS matches

June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union extended their unbeaten streak to 11 MLS matches with a 1-0 road victory over Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday night at Soldier Field. Forward Bruno Damiani converted a penalty kick in the 10th minute to give the Union an early lead. After a hard-fought battle, the Union held firm to secure all three points, with goalkeeper Andrew Rick earning the clean sheet. With the win, the team remains atop the Supporters' Shield standings with 40 points.

The Union will travel to Lower.com Field to play against Columbus Crew SC on Sunday, June 29th (6:00 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Chicago Fire FC 0 - Philadelphia Union 1

Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Head Coach Bradley Carnell Postgame Press Conference

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Greg Dopka

Assistant Referees: Kyle Atkins, Corey Parker

Fourth Official: Jon Freemon

VAR: Fotis Bazakos

AVAR: Matthew Seem

Weather: 74 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Bruno Damiani (PK) 10'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Jovan Lukic (caution) 35'

PHI - Jakob Glesnes (caution) 50'

PHI - Jesus Bueno (caution) 72'

CHI - Omar González (caution) 81'

PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (caution) 90'

PHI - Alejandro Bedoya (caution) 90+2'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick; Olwethu Makhanya, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, Alejandro Bedoya, Ben Bender (Jesus Bueno 65'), Jovan Lukic, Jeremy Rafanello, Indiana Vassilev, Bruno Damiani (Eddy Davis III 88'), Chris Donovan (Markus Anderson 70').

Substitutes not used: Oliver Semmle, Isaiah LeFlore, Neil Pierre, C.J. Olney, Nick Pariano, David Vazquez.

Chicago Fire FC: Jeff Gal ; Jack Elliott, Omar González, Andrew Gutman, Leonardo Barroso (Jonathan Dean 80'), Mauricio Pineda, Sergio Oregel (Kellyn Acosta 70'), Brian Gutiérrez, Hugo Cuypers (Tom Barlow 73'), Jonathan Bamba (Maren Haile-Selassie 70'), Philip Zinckernagel.

Substitutes not used: Omari Glasgow, Samual Rogers, D'Avilla Dje Tah, Samuel Williams, Bryan Dowd.

TEAM NOTES

The Union extended their unbeaten streak to 11 matches in MLS, the longest in club history.

The Union currently lead in the Supporters' Shield Standings with 40 points.

With tonight's 1-0 road win, the Union tied for the fifth-fastest team in MLS history to reach 40 points in a season, doing so in only 19 games (excluding the shootout era).

Defender Jakob Glesnes made his 200th career start for the club across all competitions.

With tonight's victory, the Union beat Chicago on the road for the first time since May 8th, 2021.

Forward Eddy Davis III made his MLS debut.

