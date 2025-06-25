FC Cincinnati Dominates at CF Montréal

June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati defeated CF Montréal at Stade Saputo in Montréal on Wednesday night with a 3-1 result in Matchday 20 of the MLS Regular Season. The Orange and Blue (11-5-3, 36 points) remain second in the Eastern Conference while CF Montréal (2-12-5, 11 points) sit last in the table.

Evander played a part in all three Cincinnati goals on the night, scoring twice and adding an assist. The 2025 MLS All-Star selection now has eight goals and seven assists in MLS play with the performance marking Evander's first match with multiple goal contributions since May 25 when the playmaker assisted twice against Atlanta United FC.

Luca Orellano tallied his first goal of the MLS season which proved the match winner following a 90th minute strike from Montréal's Prince Owusu. Orellano has now scored or assisted in three of his last four appearances for Cincinnati. Pavel Bucha and Lukas Engel also registered assists on the night, their fourth and third of the season, respectively.

FC Cincinnati return to action Saturday, June 28 at Orlando City SC. Kickoff from Inter&Co Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match airs on Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Radio will be carried on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.

The Orange and Blue return home Saturday, July 5 to host Chicago Fire FC for Salute to Service. Kickoff from TQL Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and tickets remain available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

AS IT HAPPENED

CIN: Evander, GOAL - 40' (0-1) - Good hold up play from Kei Kamara sprung the move to see Evander in for the opening goal of the night. Kamara protected possession just inside the Montréal half and played a short pass back to Pavel Bucha who played a long ball down the right flank to DeAndre Yedlin. Yedlin crossed into the box as Evander controlled with his right foot before striking with his left on a bouncing ball to beat Jonathan Sirois.

CIN: Luca Orellano, GOAL - 65' (0-2) - Evander and Luca Orellano exchanged a series of quick passes in tight space for Cincinnati's second of the night. Orellano brought the ball into the box from the left wing before playing to Evander who quickly returned a pass to the winger inside the Montréal area. Under a bit of pressure from a recovering defense, Orellano calmly chipped a shot past Sirois.

CIN: Evander, GOAL - 83' (0-3) - Lukas Engel made a long, dashing run through the Montréal midfielder beginning near midfield and ending down in the box after evading one challenge from Dawid Bugaj. Engel made a simple pass back across the box and to the foot of Evander who finished with east.

MTL: Prince Owusu, GOAL - 90' (1-3) - Prince Owusu scored one late in the second half for Montréal with a glancing header from close-range after a cross in from Jules-Anthony Vilsaint.

GAME NOTES

- FC Cincinnati improve to 11-5-3 on the season. The Orange and Blue sit on 36 points and trail only Philadelphia Union in the Supporters' Shield standings as results stand.

- Evander's two goal, one assist performance marks his sixth match for FC Cincinnati in which the playmaker has registered multiple goal contributions. His three against Montréal is the most in a single match since Sept. 18, 2024 when he tallied a similar stat line with the Portland Timbers against L.A. Galaxy.

- Obinna Nwobodo became the fifth player in club history to surpass 10,000 career minutes in all competitions for FC Cincinnati.

- Luca Orellano tallied his first goal of the year with his strike in the 65th minute. Orellano now has one goal and four assists in 16 appearances this season.

- Cincinnati's 11 shots on goal are the most for the Orange and Blue since Apr. 27, 2024 when they tallied the same amount against Colorado Rapids.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati at CF Montréal

Date: June 25, 2025

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: Stade Saputo | Montréal, Québec, Canada

Attendance: 15,012

Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET

Weather: 78 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

MTL: 0-1-1

CIN: 1-2-3

MTL - Prince Owusu (Vilsaint) 90'

CIN - Evander (Yedlin, Bucha) 45', Luca Orellano (Evander) 65', Evander (Engel) 83'

LINEUPS:

CIN: Roman Celentano, Luca Orellano (Gerardo Valenzuela 86'), Lukas Engel, Matt Miazga (C), Gilberto Flores, DeAndre Yedlin, Pavel Bucha, Obinna Nwobodo (Tah Brian Anunga 40'), Evander (Corey Baird 86'), Kei Kamara (Yuya Kubo 67'), Kévin Denkey (Brad Smith 86')

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Alvas Powell, Teenage Hadebe, Stefan Chirila

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

MTL: Jonathan Sirois, Luca Petrasso, Jalen Neal (Fernando Alvarez 82'), George Campbell, Dawid Bugaj, Samuel Piette (C) (Brandan Craig 71'), Victor Loturi, Tom Pearce (Jules-Anthony Vilsaint 55'), Caden Clark (Opoku 55'), Aleksandr Guboglo (Dante Sealy 55'), Prince Owusu

Substitutes not used: Sebastian Breza, Sunisu Ibrahim, Emil Gazdov, Owen Graham-Roache

Coach: David Sauvry

STATS SUMMARY: MTL/CIN

Shots: 10 / 16

Shots on Goal: 4 / 11

Saves: 8 / 3

Corner Kicks: 3 / 0

Fouls: 12 / 8

Offside: 2 / 1

Possession: 51.8 / 48.2

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

MTL - Caden Clark (Yellow Card) 20'

MTL - Dante Sealy (Yellow Card) 58'

MTL - Dawid Bugaj (Yellow Card) 90'+3

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Ricardo Montero Araya

Ast. Referees: Mike Nickerson, Twayne Anderson

Fourth Official: Renzo Villanueva

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

AVAR: Jozef Batko

