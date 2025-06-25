Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United Match Moved to October 11

June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







In light of Inter Miami CF advancing to the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16, Major League Soccer has rescheduled the Inter Miami CF versus Atlanta United match.

Originally set for Saturday, June 28 (7:30 p.m. ET), the match against Atlanta United will be rescheduled to Saturday, October 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new match date. Tickets will reflect the date and time change automatically, no further action will be required from fans. Fans interested in attending the match against Atlanta now set for October 11 can purchase tickets.







