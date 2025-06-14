Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 3-1, to CF Montréal

June 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC fell 3-1 to CF Montréal at Shell Energy Stadium tonight.

Notably, the match featured midfielder Nico Lodeiro's first MLS assist with the Dynamo and 92nd career regular season assist, the 10th most by any player in MLS history. Defender Franco Escobar also made his 150th MLS regular season appearance after coming on to start the second half.

Midfielder Ondøej Lingr was Houston's lone goal scorer tonight, pulling one back for Houston in the 64th minute when a ball from Lodeiro found the head of Lingr in the center of the box for his third goal of the season.

Montréal took the lead in the 30th minute when Prince Owusu found the back of the net with a right-footed shot from inside the box.

Two minutes later, Owusu doubled the lead for Montréal with a header from the center of the box following a ball from Aleksandr Guboglo.

Montréal scored their third goal of the match in the 54th minute when Jalen Neal found the back of the net with a header inside the box following a set piece from Tom Pearce.

Forward Ezequiel Ponce had Houston's first dangerous opportunity in the 10th minute when a ball from Lingr found the Argentinian striker in the middle box for a powerful header that just carried over the crossbar.

Defender Felipe Andrade had a chance of his own in the 20th minute when midfielder Júnior Urso found his fellow Brazilian on the right corner of the box, who hit it first time and missed the back post by inches.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond made his first of two saves in the 38th minute, diving to his right to deny a right-footed strike from Pearce inside the box.

Midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk almost scored in the 40th minute when the 26-year-old retrieved a loose ball at the top of the box, dribbled to the right side of the box and forced a save from goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois with a right-footed shot.

The Dynamo almost scored their second goal in the 67th minute when a corner delivery from Lodeiro found the head of Lingr at the near post, who played a quick ball to Escobar at the back post for a header that hit the woodwork and bounced on the goal line before getting cleared out by the Montréal backline.

Bond was called into action again in the 76th minute when the Englishman denied a scoring opportunity from Neal with a quick reaction save.

The Dynamo next travel to face Minnesota United FC on Wednesday, June 25, at Allianz Field. Fans can stream the match via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Houston Dynamo FC (5-5-8, 20 pts.) 1-3 CF Montréal (2-5-11, 11 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 18

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 17,845

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM

1H

2H

FT

Houston Dynamo FC

0

1

1

CF Montréal

2

1

3

MTL: Prince Owusu 5 (Caden Clark 3) 30'

MTL: Prince Owusu 6 (Aleksandr Guboglo 1) 32'

MTL: Jalen Neal 1 (Tom Pearce 2) 54'

HOU: Ondøej Lingr 3 (Nicolas Lodeiro 1) 64'

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Pablo Ortiz, Femi Awodesu (Franco Escobar 46'), Griffin Dorsey, Felipe Andrade; Artur, Sebastian Kowalczyk (Nicolas Lodeiro 59'), Júnior Urso (Duane Holmes 78'); Ezequiel Ponce (Gabe Segal 78'), Amine Bassi (Lawrence Ennali 59'), Ondøej Lingr

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Ethan Bartlow, Toyosi Olusanya, Brooklyn Raines

CF Montréal: Jonathan Sirois; Jalen Neal, Luca Petrasso, George Campbell, Dawid Bugaj; Samuel Piette (Kwadwo Opoku 92'), Victor Loturi; Caden Clark, Aleksandr Guboglo (Jules-Anthony Vilsaint 92'), Tom Pearce (Brandan Craig 69'); Prince Owusu

Unused substitutes: Sébastian Breza, Fernando Álvarez, Sunusi Ibrahim, Emil Gazdov, Owen Graham-Roache

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Ondøej Lingr (caution; foul) 40'

HOU: Pablo Ortiz (caution; foul) 48'

MTL: George Campbell (caution; foul) 68'

MTL: Dawid Bugaj (caution; foul) 74'

HOU: Duane Holmes (caution; foul) 98'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez

Assistant: Kali Smith

Assistant: Gianni Facchini

Fourth Official: Sergii Boiko

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

Weather: 87 degrees, cloudy







