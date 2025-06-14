CF Montréal Downs Houston Dynamo FC, 3-1
June 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
HOUSTON, Texas - CF Montréal defeated Houston Dynamo FC 3-1 on Saturday evening at Shell Energy Stadium.
It was interim head coach Marco Donadel's second MLS win at the helm of the Bleu-blanc-noir - and CF Montréal's second ever victory at Shell Energy Stadium.
Striker Prince Owusu opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a left foot shot from the center of the penalty area. Two minutes later, Owusu doubled the lead with a header from Aleksandr Guboglo's cross. It was a first career point in MLS for the Homegrown player.
At the start of the second half, Jalen Neal scored Montreal's third goal of the match with a header in the 54th minute. It was the defender's first goal in a Bleu-blanc-noir uniform and his second in his MLS career.
Czech midfielder Ondřej Lingr scored the only goal of the match for Houston Dynamo FC in the 64th minute.
The Bleu-blanc-noir return to action on Wednesday, June 25 at Stade Saputo against FC Cincinnati at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
GAME NOTES
- Prince Owusu, Caden Clark, Luca Petrasso & Victor Loturi took part in every game of the team's MLS season
- Jalen Neal scored his first goal for CF Montréal and his second career MLS goal.
- Prince Owusu totals 6 goals this season
- Aleksandr Guboglo picked up his first career MLS point on Owusu's 2nd goal
- Tom Pearce's two assists against Houston give him four this season
Post-match comments from interim head coach Marco Donadel, Jalen Neal and Aleksandr Guboglo are available HERE.
MARCO DONADEL
« It was the mindset. Everybody was willing to help each other and to suffer a bit more. I think they deserved this win. This is an incredible demonstration of character and personality because it is not easy to come here with 8 points and play in this environment and put on such a performance. »
JALEN NEAL
« I am very proud of the work we put in. It is a harsh environment to play in, we are all tired from the game, the humidity played a big part, but we showed a lot of maturity in how we managed our energy and the match. I just wanted to contribute to the team as best as I can, and I was able to score this third goal and make it a lot harder for them. »
ALEKSANDER GUBOGLO
« I think there was a lot of motivation. We've worked hard over the last few weeks, and we gave it our all tonight, it was a good game. Although we were very solid defensively and offensively, it was the mentality that made the difference and helped us a lot. I'm ready to play in whatever position the coach wants me to play and help the team. »
