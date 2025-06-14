Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes Share Points in 1-1 Draw at Providence Park

June 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes drew 1-1 on Friday night at Providence Park. After a scoreless first half, Juan Mosquera opened the score for Portland in the 71st minute, tallying his first goal of the campaign. San Jose equalized the match in stoppage time to split the points. The Timbers (8-4-6, 30 pts) remain in fourth place in the Western Conference heading into the international break.

Notables on the Night

Juan Mosquera scored his first goal of the 2025 season in the 71st minute, assisted by Felipe Mora. The assist marks Mora's fourth of the campaign.

Home Unbeaten Streaks

This season, the Timbers are 5-1-4 at Providence Park with 16 goals scored. Portland is unbeaten at home in nine straight matches (5-0-4), earning wins against St. Louis (June 8), Sporting Kansas City (May 10), Houston Dynamo FC (March 30), Austin FC (March 1) and the Colorado Rapids (May 28) while drawing against San Jose Earthquakes (June 13), Seattle Sounders FC (May 24), LAFC (April 19) and LA Galaxy (March 16). Tonight's result also improves Portland's home unbeaten streak over San Jose to 14-0-5.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Juan Mosquera (Felipe Mora), 71st minute: Juan Mosquera connected with Felipe Mora with a quick touch-and-go pass into the box. Mora returned the touch towards the endline and Juan Mosquera tucked the ball into the lower right side of the keeper with a right footed shot.

SJE - Preston Judd, 93rd minute: Following a save on a Ousseni Bouda shot from outside the box, Preston Judd tapped into goal the rebound to equalize.

Notes

The Timbers (8-4-6, 30 pts) are in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Timbers are undefeated in their last three matches (2-0-1). With tonight's result, the Timbers remain undefeated at Providence Park against the San Jose Earthquakes with a record of 14-0-5. Portland is unbeaten in its last nine matches at Providence Park with a 5-0-4 record. This season, the Timbers are 5-1-4 at Providence Park with 16 goals scored. Portland has accumulated 19 points at home (5-1-4) this season. Juan Mosquera registered his first goal of 2025. Felipe Mora registered an assist, his fourth of the season. Mora has nine goal contributions, trailing only David Da Costa (10) and Antony (13) for most on the team.

Next Game

The Timbers will travel to Canada to take on Toronto FC at BMO Field on Satur day, June 28. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (8-4-6, 30pts) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (6-7-5, 23pts)

June 13, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 1 1

San Jose Earthquakes 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

POR: Mosquera (Mora), 71

SJ: Judd, 90+3

Misconduct Summary:

SJ: Harkes (caution), 34

SJ: Espinoza (caution), 39

SJ: Jones (caution), 46

SJ: Harkes (ejection), 53

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Mosquera, D Zuparic, D Surman, D Fory, M Chara Š (Kelsy, 64), M Da Costa, M Ayala, F Moreno (Smith, 80), F Antony (Fernandez, 50), M Mora Š (Paredes, 79)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D Bravo, D E. Miller, M Ortiz

TOTAL SHOTS: 13 (Antony, Da Costa, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Antony, 2); FOULS: 10 (Ayala, 3); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 6

SJ: GK Daniel, D Munie, D Romney, D Rodrigues, M Harkes, M Pellegrino (Kaye, 56), M Espinoza Š, M Jones (Kikanovic, 86), M Leroux (Judd, 75), M Costa, F Arango (Bouda, 86)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Edwards Jr., D Roberts, D Lima, D Floriani, M Fernandez

TOTAL SHOTS: 16 (Arango, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (Espinoza, Leroux, 2); FOULS: 8 (Harkes, 2); OFFSIDES: 5; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 4

Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistant Referees: Felisha Mariscal, Tyler Wyrostek

Fourth Official: Joshua Encarnacion

VAR: David Barrie

Attendance: 22,157

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

-- visit www.timbers.com --







Major League Soccer Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.