Timbers Down St. Louis City SC 2-1 with Late Game Winner at Providence Park

June 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - At the halfway point of the season, the Portland Timbers stunned St. Louis City SC 2-1 with a stoppage-time game winner at Providence Park on Sunday Night Soccer. After trailing St. Louis 1-0 in the 50th minute, Portland equalized five minutes later via a 55th minute long-distance strike from Antony, followed by David Ayala's goal in extra time to give Portland a 2-1 win. The Timbers (8-4-5, 29 pts) moved up to fourth place in the Western Conference and are unbeaten at home in eight straight matches (5-0-3).

Midpoint of the Season

With tonight's result against St. Louis CITY SC, the Timbers played their 17th match of the season. The Timbers have 29 points, marking their third most in club history through the midway mark (2018 - 30, 2013 - 30). Portland has accumulated 18 points at home (5-1-3) and 11 points away (3-3-2) through the first half of the season. With Antony's game-tying goal in the 55th minute, he became the third Timbers player to have 13 or more goal contributions through 17 matches (Diego Valeri, Evander).

Goal Scorers and Playmakers

Antony scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season, marking his team-leading 13th goal contribution. Notably, the Brazilian winger has scored in back-to-back games for Portland. David Ayala scored his second goal of the 2025 campaign and the third of his career. Santiago Moreno and Jimer Fory both tallied assists in the match. James Pantemis finished with seven saves, his second most in a match this season.

Home Unbeaten Streak

This season, the Timbers are 5-1-3 at Providence Park with 15 goals scored. Portland is unbeaten at home in eight straight matches (5-0-3), earning wins against St. Louis, Sporting Kansas City (May 10), Houston Dynamo FC (March 30), Austin FC (March 1), and the Colorado Rapids (May 28), and draws against Seattle Sounders FC (May 24), LAFC (April 19) and LA Galaxy (March 16). Portland's next match is at home on Friday, June 13, against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL - Akil Watts, 50th minute: Akil Watts found a loose rebound in the six-yard box and struck it into the lower right of the goal.

POR - Antony (Jimer Fory), 55th minute: Pushing out of the Timbers half, Jimer Fory played the ball to Antony, who flicked the ball over his marksman to head it into the final third. Antony then dribbled up the left side of the field before curling a right-footed shot into the top left corner from just inside of the box.

POR - David Ayala (Santiago Moreno), 90+2: Santiago Moreno's corner kick landed in the center of the box, where David Ayala connected with a first-time left footed strike to send a shot flying into the back of the net.

Next Game

The Timbers will return home to host the San Jose Earthquakes at Providence Park on Friday, June 13. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (8-4-5, 29pts) vs. St. Louis CITY SC (3-9-5, 14pts)

June 8, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 2 2

St. Louis CITY SC 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

STL: Watts, 50

POR: Antony (Fory), 55

POR: Ayala (Moreno), 90+2

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Fory (caution), 13

STL: Baumgartl (caution), 45

STL: Becher (caution), 68

POR: E. Miller (caution), 90+4

POR: Mora (caution), 90+8

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Mosquera (D E. Miller, 90+2), D Zuparic, D K. Miller Š, D Fory, M Ortiz (M Paredes, 63), M Ayala, F Moreno (M Chara, 90+3), M Da Costa (M Fernandez, 81), F Antony, F Kelsy (F Mora, 63)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D Bravo, D Smith

TOTAL SHOTS: 17 (three players tied, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (three players tied, 1); FOULS: 12 (Fory, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 7

STL: GK Burki Š, D Kessler, D Totland (D Zalinsky, 73), D Baumgarti, D Reid, M Watts, M Becher (M Ostrak, 88), M Morales (M Girdwood-Reich, 64), F Pompeu (F Silva, 88), F Hartel, F Klauss (McSorley, 64)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Lundt, D Yaro, D Hiebert, D Orozco

TOTAL SHOTS: 18 (Watts, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (Watts, 3); FOULS: 8 (McSorley, 2); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 7

Referee: Malik Badawi

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Hanson, Eduardo Jeff

Fourth Official: Alexis Da Silva

VAR: Greg Dopka

Attendance: 21,675

