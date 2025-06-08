Sounders FC Travels to Face Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday Evening

June 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC travels north of the border for a matchup against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday, June 8 at BC Place (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

The Rave Green are coming off a three-match homestand that saw 1-0 wins against FC Dallas and San Diego FC, as well as a 3-2 loss to Minnesota United FC.

Seattle currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with 26 points (7-5-5). Vancouver is in first place with 32 points (9-1-5), coming off a 0-0 home draw with Minnesota on May 28. In all competitions, Vancouver recently fell 5-0 to Liga MX team Cruz Azul in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Final on June 1.

Sounders FC and Vancouver have met 38 times since the Canadian side joined MLS in 2011, with Seattle playing to an 18-10-10 record. Dating back to 1974 in the North American Soccer League, Seattle and Vancouver have played 154 times, with the Rave Green leading the all-time series 74-53-27.

Sunday also marks Seattle's second fixture in the 2025 Cascadia Cup race, a regional tournament played between Seattle, Portland and Vancouver. Whitecaps FC currently leads the standings with three points (1-0-0), while Seattle and Portland are tied with one point each (0-0-1). Vancouver won the 2024 Cascadia Cup title last season.

Following this weekend's match, Seattle turns its attention to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, beginning with a match against Brazilian side Botafogo on Sunday, June 15 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:00 p.m. PT / DAZN).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Keith Costigan & Maurice Edu

Talent (Spanish): Carlos Mauricio Ramirez & Max Cordaro

Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Pete Fewing

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela







