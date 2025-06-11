Timbers Set to Honor 1975 Alumni at Spirit of 75 Night Friday, June 13, at Providence Park

As part of the club's season-long 50th anniversary celebration presented by Toyota, the Portland Timbers will honor the original 1975 Timbers team for the Spirit of 75 Night at the upcoming Friday, June 13, match against the San Jose Earthquakes at Providence Park. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Featuring club legends and Ring of Honor members, select alumni from the 1975 Timbers team will be available to the media before the Timbers' match on Friday, June 13, at approximately 6:45 p.m. (Pacific) in the northwest corner of the field on the cement slab. The Spirit of 75 match will also include a halftime recognition honoring players from that team.

The 2025 MLS season marks the 50th anniversary of the Portland Timbers. Founded in 1975, the Timbers have been a beloved part of the Portland sports landscape since their early beginnings in the North American Soccer League, launching the era of "Soccer City USA" in the Rose City. In their first season, the Portland Timbers won a Western Division title and earned the most points in the NASL on their way to a Soccer Bowl '75 appearance.

Portland will celebrate its 50 years as a club with theme nights at Providence Park throughout the campaign presented by Toyota, including Spirit of 75 Night (vs. San Jose - 6/13), 10th Anniversary of MLS Cup Celebration (vs. Real Salt Lake - 7/16), 50th Anniversary Night (vs. Minnesota United FC - 7/19) and Diego Chara Bobblehead Night (vs. FC Cincinnati - 8/16).







