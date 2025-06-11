Dial In: Noah Allen, from the Inter Miami CF Academy to the Global Stage

June 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

As the clock winds down and Inter Miami CF gears up to kick off the highly anticipated FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ this Saturday taking on Egyptian Premier League side Al Ahly FC in the opening game, Academy product Noah Allen gets ready for another milestone in his young career. A member of Inter Miami's Academy inaugural team that made its debut in 2019, the versatile defender initially signed for the First Team in 2022, and since then has increasingly grown in influence and has been part of history by helping win the Club's first two trophies.

The Homegrown defender, who recently welcomed the FIFA Club World Cup trophy to Chase Stadium and presented it to the Club's rising stars of the Inter Miami CF Academy alongside teammate and fellow Academy graduate Ian Fray, took some time to reflect on the team's upcoming historic participation in the tournament.

"It's exciting to be a part of this tournament, it's a dream come true. I'm grateful to have this opportunity and ready to go out and compete," said the Pembroke Pines, Florida native who is set to continue inspiring the future generations of our Academy's talents.

The 21-year-old defender has been a key player for Inter Miami thus far this 2025 season, making 23 appearances across all competitions, and will aim to continue making strides on the global stage at the upcoming competition. Notably, Allen recently earned 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Best Young Player Award and Best XI honors for his standout performance throughout the campaign.

"Fans are going to be seeing teams from all over the world. Different teams that they have probably never seen before. It's great for fans to be exposed to this type of competition because in America, soccer is a growing sport, and it's going to be important to see teams from all around the world compete with different styles, different tactics. I think it's going to be very nice," highlighted Allen

