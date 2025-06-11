LAFC Announces Date Change for Home Match against Vancouver Whitecaps

LAFC today announced a date change for its upcoming match against the Vancouver Whitecaps. The club's regular-season home game against Vancouver, originally scheduled for Saturday, June 28, will be rescheduled to Sunday, June 29, at 6:30pm PT.

The change was made to accommodate LAFC's upcoming appearance in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The Black & Gold opens Group D play against Chelsea FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, June 16, at 12 p.m. PT before facing Espérance de Tunis at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday, June 20, at 3 p.m. LAFC concludes group play against CR Flamengo at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Tuesday, June 24.

Tickets for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 matches are available at FIFA.com/tickets, while every match at the tournament will be streamed live and for free globally on DAZN.com and the DAZN app. Select matches are also available in the U.S. on the Turner and Univision family of networks.







